Tivoli Lighting : Introduces Trace Flexible SMD LED Strip for Customized Horizontal and Vertical Color LED Lighting Applications

03/25/2020 | 11:51am EDT

Trace features many color options with an IP67 water resistant rating, making it suitable for any indoor or outdoor applications

With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces Trace, a flexible surface mounted device (SMD) LED strip with zero voltage drop offering precise color uniformity for interior and exterior horizontal and vertical lighting applications.

Ideal for outlining structures and other applications where glass neon is typically used, Trace Horizontal and Vertical units provide a high CRI greater than 80 and are available in high, standard and low output lumen intensities in 2400K, 2700K, 3000K, 4000K, 5000K, green, blue, red and amber.

The high output Trace Horizontal and Vertical units deliver 261 and 144 lumens, while consuming only 4.5 watts per foot. The flexible light strip has a 115.8° horizontal and 124.4° vertical beam angle and operates on a low voltage 24-volt DC power, while dimming is controlled by TRIAC, ELV, MLV, DMX and 0 - 10 volts.

For long lasting performance, Trace has an impact-, solvent- and saltwater-resistant, UV stabilized silicone body that will not yellow or crack. The flexible LED can cut to 2-inch increments with a 2-inch bending diameter enabling precise field installation for customized lighting applications. Tivoli Lighting also offers a variety of locking mounting channels to cleanly and discretely install Trace into a variety of applications for indirect, direct view, and surface-mount.

Trace is UL certified and IP67-rated for water resistance. The flexible LED will perform in temperatures of -13° to 140°F and comes with a three-year limited warranty. For more information about Trace, visit http://www.tivolilighting.com/trace-horizontal.html and http://www.tivolilighting.com/trace-vertical.html or call Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101.

About Tivoli
With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.


© Business Wire 2020
