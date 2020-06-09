Tivoli Lighting : Launches New Website for Easier Navigation and Product Selection for Architectural, Auditorium and Amphitheater Lighting and Controls

The completely revamped mobile-friendly website offers faster loading time, easier navigation with product filters and a TivoTape configurator

With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces its new website featuring a sleek new design and color scheme, improved functionality, and enhanced lighting and controls content for architectural, auditorium, amphitheater and commercial lighting applications.

The completely revamped website is designed specifically for the user experience on multiple platforms from PCs and tablets to mobile. The sleek new website is organized by category and product line with user-friendly fly-out menus and image-based photography for easy navigation. Once the product sub-category is selected, each product hover-over provides access to quick data and a direct specification and installation PDF download available without going to the product page. This design helps eliminate extra "clicks" for information such as a specification sheet or installation guide.

Other user-friendly additions to the website include a tape configurator, product filters, photo gallery, new Rep locator tool and Rep Portal. The website also highlights case studies with a rich focus on Tivoli Lighting’s mission to provide the world with the right amount of lighting in the right places and providing the highest level of customer services in the lighting industry.

Tivoli Lighting’s new website will be regularly updated with news on new products, company updates, accomplishments and events. For more information about Tivoli Lighting, visit http://www.tivolilighting.com or call Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

