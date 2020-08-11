Log in
Tivoli Lighting : Names Robert C. Pullman New National Sales Manager; Promotes Carrie Verkuil to Strategic Account Manager

08/11/2020 | 11:05am EDT

With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting has appointed Robert C. Pullman to National Sales Manager and named Carrie Verkuil to the position of Strategic Accounts Manager. The announcement was made by “Larry” Lien-Chung Lin, Vice President for Tivoli Lighting.

In his new role, Pullman will actively lead, support and communicate with all existing Tivoli Lighting agents and specifiers to cultivate new opportunities and enhance existing customer and distributor relationships. He will be involved in setting goals for all territories based on current performance and established sales goals; identifying prospects; increasing the partnership program; and assisting in the implementation of new product line roll-out programs in order to increase Tivoli Lighting’s sales and distribution network.

Pullman has more than 28 years of experience in the lighting industry with a strong background in management, production and sales. Previously, he served as the Southwest Regional Sales Manager for Optic Arts and Luminii and the Chief Operating Officer for ANC Productions. Pullman is a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD).

In her new role as Strategic Account Manager, Verkuil will execute strategies to develop and expand Tivoli Lighting’s total sales, both in the United States and abroad, as well as lead a team of outside sales representatives.

Verkuil brings more than 35 years of lighting industry experience to her new position. She is a member of and has served on several committees within the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IESNA), Designers Lighting Forum (DLF) and the Lighting Industry Resource Council (LIRC). In addition, Verkuil was instrumental in establishing the Illuminating Engineering Society’s Best Practices for Hotel Lighting.

For more information about Tivoli Lighting, visit www.tivolilighting.com or call (714) 957-6101.

About Tivoli
With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.


© Business Wire 2020
