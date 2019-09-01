Log in
Tmall Culture Fascinated Paris with the Summer Palace and the Old Summer Palace, Aiming to Be a Bridge Connecting Worldwide Museums with One Billion Chinese Customers

09/01/2019 | 05:00am EDT

On August 26, Tmall Culture under the global Internet giant Alibaba, in conjunction with the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Committee, and China Cultural Tourism and Creativity, hosted “Chinese Emperors’ Imperial Wonderland”, which recreated an immersive experience of the fairyland of the Summer Palace and the 12 bronze Chinese zodiac statues from the Old Summer Palace, at Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris. The grand overseas debut of Tmall Culture captivated Paris with its Chinese flavor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190901005027/en/

Chinese and French celebrities in cultural and art industries participated in the Wine reception commemorating strategic announcements. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chinese and French celebrities in cultural and art industries participated in the Wine reception commemorating strategic announcements. (Photo: Business Wire)

It is reported that Tong Zhiwei, Deputy Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Haidian District of Beijing Committee, Li Shaoping, Cultural Counselor at the Chinese embassy in France, and Di An, General Supervisor of Tmall Home Textiles, were present at the opening ceremony. The Deputy Mayor of Tours, which has the reputation of “the garden of France” because of its numerous royal gardens and castles, was a special guest at the exhibition. He extended his warm welcome to the exhibition for cultural exchange on gardens.

An eye-catching feature of this art exhibition was the royal-garden-themed cultural and creative products developed by Tmall Culture. During recent years, cultural and creative products have rapidly become a booming business in China. As the largest B2C trade platform worldwide, Tmall is increasing its investment in the cultural and creative industry. Tmall is daily becoming a bridge by which globally renowned museums and art institutions gain access to the Chinese market. Recently, Tmall Culture 2.0 was announced, planning to enable all museums worldwide to open stores on Tmall in 3 years, and to help them to undertake trans-boundary cooperation with 10,000 brands, in order that one billion people may become consumers of cultural and creative products. Currently, 24 well-known museums worldwide have opened their stores on Tmall, on which over 2400 brands have participated in this flourishing business.

This year also marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France. Tmall Culture made its international debut in a cultural capital such as Paris in order to facilitate both cultural and commercial exchange between China and France.


© Business Wire 2019
