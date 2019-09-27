Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tmunity Announces Presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Tmunity Therapeutics, Inc., a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of next-generation T cell immunotherapy, today announced that Christina Coughlin, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and members of the management team plan to participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on October 3, 2019. The company will webcast a presentation on Tmunity at 4:45 p.m. ET.

About Tmunity Therapeutics

Tmunity is a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of next-generation T cell immunotherapy to patients with devastating diseases. Integrating a foundational collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) with the groundbreaking scientific, clinical and manufacturing expertise and demonstrated track record of its founders (Carl June, MD; Bruce Blazar, MD; Bruce Levine, PhD; Yangbing Zhao, MD, PhD; Jim Riley, PhD; and Anne Chew, PhD), Tmunity represents a new center of gravity in translational T cell medicine. The company is developing a diversified portfolio of novel treatments that exhibit best-in-class control over T cell activation and direction in the body, with an initial focus in cancer with two programs currently in the clinic. With headquarters in Philadelphia, Tmunity utilizes laboratories and production facilities at Penn and its own dedicated cGMP manufacturing facility in Norristown, PA, to pursue process improvement and production scale-up in support of clinical development of its T cell therapies. For more information, visit www.tmunity.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:08aIMA INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE : Board of Directors approves the merger by absorption of some wholly-owned subsidiaries
PU
07:08aPTT PUBLIC : Appointment of Director and Members of Specific Committees
PU
07:08aALKALINE WATER : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
07:08aHONG KONG BUILDING AND LOAN AGENCY : Re-appointment of executive director
PU
07:08aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Takeawya.com NV
PU
07:08aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Takeaway.com NV replacement
PU
07:06aGIGCAPITAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aMONARCH GOLD : Reports its 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
3ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 600 staff in Denmark and Germany
5PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group