Tmunity Names Moji James as General Counsel and Executive Vice President

Tmunity Therapeutics, Inc., a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics
company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full
potential of next-generation T cell immunotherapy, today announced the
appointment of Moji James to General Counsel and Executive Vice
President. Ms. James formerly served as Senior Vice President, General
Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Iroko Pharmaceuticals where she
managed various functions including legal, compliance, human resources
and corporate communications.
“With more than 20 years of extensive global and diversified legal
experience, Moji is an excellent addition to our team,” said Usman “Oz”
Azam, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tmunity. “She has an
impressive track record providing strategic input on the development and
commercialization of innovative drugs, biologics and vaccines for
leading pharmaceutical companies. We are confident her counsel will be
invaluable as we accelerate the clinical development of our novel T cell
immunotherapy pipeline.”
In her role at Tmunity, Ms. James will be responsible for all legal
affairs, and will be an advocate for the company’s core values while
helping to grow and protect its assets and intellectual property.
“I follow the immunotherapy field closely and believe Tmunity has great
potential to deliver upon an unmet need for personalized immunotherapies
to treat cancer and other serious diseases backed by compelling science
and impressive R&D,” said Ms. James. “I am excited to join Tmunity and I
look forward to working with this exceptional team of pioneers and
leaders in cell and gene therapy.”
Prior to her role at Iroko, Ms. James held positions of increasing
responsibility at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer, where she served as
the primary business lawyer for several therapeutic areas, including
transplant, neuroscience and US vaccines and supported the development
and launch of several key products. Before joining Wyeth, she was a
litigator at major law firms including Shearman & Sterling in New York,
focusing her practice on complex commercial and securities issues.
Ms. James holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Warwick University,
England; Master of Laws degree from London University and, in addition
to being a US licensed attorney, is a UK barrister. Ms. James currently
serves as a director on the board of nonprofit Mental Health
Partnerships.
About Tmunity Therapeutics
Tmunity is a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on
saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of
next-generation T cell immunotherapy to patients with devastating
diseases. Integrating a foundational collaboration with the University
of Pennsylvania (Penn) and the groundbreaking scientific, clinical and
manufacturing expertise and demonstrated track record of its founders
(Carl June, MD; Bruce Blazar, MD; Bruce Levine, PhD; Yangbing Zhao, MD,
PhD; Jim Riley, PhD; and Anne Chew, PhD), Tmunity represents a new
center of gravity in translational T cell medicine. The company is
developing a diversified portfolio of novel treatments that exhibit
best-in-class control over T cell activation and direction in the body,
with an initial focus in cancer with two programs currently in the
clinic. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Tmunity utilizes laboratories and
production facilities at Penn and its own dedicated cGMP manufacturing
facility in Norristown, PA, to pursue process improvement and production
scale-up in support of clinical development of its T cell therapies. For
more information, visit www.tmunity.com.
