Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tmunity Names Moji James as General Counsel and Executive Vice President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Tmunity Therapeutics, Inc., a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of next-generation T cell immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Moji James to General Counsel and Executive Vice President. Ms. James formerly served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Iroko Pharmaceuticals where she managed various functions including legal, compliance, human resources and corporate communications.

“With more than 20 years of extensive global and diversified legal experience, Moji is an excellent addition to our team,” said Usman “Oz” Azam, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tmunity. “She has an impressive track record providing strategic input on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs, biologics and vaccines for leading pharmaceutical companies. We are confident her counsel will be invaluable as we accelerate the clinical development of our novel T cell immunotherapy pipeline.”

In her role at Tmunity, Ms. James will be responsible for all legal affairs, and will be an advocate for the company’s core values while helping to grow and protect its assets and intellectual property.

“I follow the immunotherapy field closely and believe Tmunity has great potential to deliver upon an unmet need for personalized immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases backed by compelling science and impressive R&D,” said Ms. James. “I am excited to join Tmunity and I look forward to working with this exceptional team of pioneers and leaders in cell and gene therapy.”

Prior to her role at Iroko, Ms. James held positions of increasing responsibility at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer, where she served as the primary business lawyer for several therapeutic areas, including transplant, neuroscience and US vaccines and supported the development and launch of several key products. Before joining Wyeth, she was a litigator at major law firms including Shearman & Sterling in New York, focusing her practice on complex commercial and securities issues.

Ms. James holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Warwick University, England; Master of Laws degree from London University and, in addition to being a US licensed attorney, is a UK barrister. Ms. James currently serves as a director on the board of nonprofit Mental Health Partnerships.

About Tmunity Therapeutics

Tmunity is a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of next-generation T cell immunotherapy to patients with devastating diseases. Integrating a foundational collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and the groundbreaking scientific, clinical and manufacturing expertise and demonstrated track record of its founders (Carl June, MD; Bruce Blazar, MD; Bruce Levine, PhD; Yangbing Zhao, MD, PhD; Jim Riley, PhD; and Anne Chew, PhD), Tmunity represents a new center of gravity in translational T cell medicine. The company is developing a diversified portfolio of novel treatments that exhibit best-in-class control over T cell activation and direction in the body, with an initial focus in cancer with two programs currently in the clinic. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Tmunity utilizes laboratories and production facilities at Penn and its own dedicated cGMP manufacturing facility in Norristown, PA, to pursue process improvement and production scale-up in support of clinical development of its T cell therapies. For more information, visit www.tmunity.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aCONOIL : National teams suffer as Sports fund remains a mirage
AQ
09:45aEXPEDEON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:45aGENERAL ELECTRIC : BeiGene Selects GE Healthcare's Off-the-Shelf Biologics Factory to Boost its Manufacturing Capacity for Cancer Drugs
AQ
09:45aEXPEDEON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:45aKaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm – TSLA
GL
09:44aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Federico Di Francesco denies he racially abused Juventus' Douglas Costa
AQ
09:44aABB : breakthrough transformer for trains improves efficiency and safety significantly
AQ
09:44aAdaptive Climbing Wall, Latest Disability Products and More at Abilities Expo
PR
09:43aMERCEDES-BENZ PRESENTS THE UNIMOG AT INNOTRANS 2018 : The Unimog road-railer: Efficient on road and rail
PU
09:43aCIENA : to Make Waves at Submarine Networks World with Insights on the Industry’s Future
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.