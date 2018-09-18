Tmunity Names Moji James as General Counsel and Executive Vice President

Tmunity Therapeutics, Inc., a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of next-generation T cell immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Moji James to General Counsel and Executive Vice President. Ms. James formerly served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Iroko Pharmaceuticals where she managed various functions including legal, compliance, human resources and corporate communications.

“With more than 20 years of extensive global and diversified legal experience, Moji is an excellent addition to our team,” said Usman “Oz” Azam, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tmunity. “She has an impressive track record providing strategic input on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs, biologics and vaccines for leading pharmaceutical companies. We are confident her counsel will be invaluable as we accelerate the clinical development of our novel T cell immunotherapy pipeline.”

In her role at Tmunity, Ms. James will be responsible for all legal affairs, and will be an advocate for the company’s core values while helping to grow and protect its assets and intellectual property.

“I follow the immunotherapy field closely and believe Tmunity has great potential to deliver upon an unmet need for personalized immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases backed by compelling science and impressive R&D,” said Ms. James. “I am excited to join Tmunity and I look forward to working with this exceptional team of pioneers and leaders in cell and gene therapy.”

Prior to her role at Iroko, Ms. James held positions of increasing responsibility at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer, where she served as the primary business lawyer for several therapeutic areas, including transplant, neuroscience and US vaccines and supported the development and launch of several key products. Before joining Wyeth, she was a litigator at major law firms including Shearman & Sterling in New York, focusing her practice on complex commercial and securities issues.

Ms. James holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Warwick University, England; Master of Laws degree from London University and, in addition to being a US licensed attorney, is a UK barrister. Ms. James currently serves as a director on the board of nonprofit Mental Health Partnerships.

About Tmunity Therapeutics

Tmunity is a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of next-generation T cell immunotherapy to patients with devastating diseases. Integrating a foundational collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and the groundbreaking scientific, clinical and manufacturing expertise and demonstrated track record of its founders (Carl June, MD; Bruce Blazar, MD; Bruce Levine, PhD; Yangbing Zhao, MD, PhD; Jim Riley, PhD; and Anne Chew, PhD), Tmunity represents a new center of gravity in translational T cell medicine. The company is developing a diversified portfolio of novel treatments that exhibit best-in-class control over T cell activation and direction in the body, with an initial focus in cancer with two programs currently in the clinic. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Tmunity utilizes laboratories and production facilities at Penn and its own dedicated cGMP manufacturing facility in Norristown, PA, to pursue process improvement and production scale-up in support of clinical development of its T cell therapies. For more information, visit www.tmunity.com.

