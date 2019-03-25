Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

To Advance Collaboration in Precision Medicine, Bio-IT World Opens Global Event to the Public April 16-18, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Through April 5, Register for Complimentary Exhibit Hall & Keynote Pass to Boston Conference & Expo

In the spirit of open collaboration, the world’s premier bio-IT conference is inviting the community to experience and contribute to the future of precision medicine—together.

With a focus on AI, data science and other “data-driven” technologies that are advancing biomedical research, drug discovery and healthcare, the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo '19 will attract more than 3,400 participants to the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston from April 16-18. The public will have the chance to meet and share research/ideas with leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, informatics and technology experts. Among the content that’s open to the community with an Exhibit Hall & Keynote Session Pass:

  • Plenary sessions on Open Science, AI in Practice, and Converting Data to Insights with Sage Bionetworks, the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, GNS Healthcare, Vivid Biosciences, and Pfizer
  • 1:1 Q&As with the Plenary Speakers from these organizations
  • A full Exhibit Hall with 185+ companies and technology innovators
  • Conference sessions on Edge applications like the IoT (where people and things connect with the network)
  • Solutions Theater presentations from IBM, RStudio Inc., Pharma Intelligence, WuXi NextCODE, QIAGEN and Spectra Logic
  • An onsite FAIR Data Hackathon, innovation and open access awards, and 50+ technical posters

Exhibit Hall & Keynote Session passes are available for free until April 5 at bio-itworldexpo.com/exhibit-hall, and $99 thereafter. A conference overview is available at bio-itworldexpo.com/.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, The Bioprocessing Summit, Next Generation Dx Summit, Immuno-Oncology Summit, and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products include Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Bio-IT WorldClinical Research News, and Diagnostics World.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aCLP : 25/03/2019 CLP Smart Elderly Home Experience Day Showcases Green Technology to Improve Energy Efficiency of Elderly Homes
PU
10:15aWORLD FIRST : Footage of sperm whale hunting in deep dark ocean captured during animal planet expedition
PU
10:15aGAZPROM NEFT' : Neft and Schlumberger Develop Cooperation in Well Logging
PU
10:15aCHONG HING BANK : Notice of 2019 annual general meeting
PU
10:15aNVC LIGHTING : 20190325 Circulars - - DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
PU
10:15aNUVECTRA : Appoints Anthony P. Bihl, III as New Chairman
PU
10:15aIPLAYCO : Celebrates 20 Years Building Play Structures for Children Around the World
PU
10:15aKECK SENG INVESTMENTS HONG KONG : 2018 final results announcement
PU
10:15aKARMIN EXPLORATION : advances financing process and reaches construction milestones at Aripuanã
PU
10:15aBASF : Colors and Effects® Brand and the Pantone Color Institute™ Complete Color of the Year 2019 Conference World Tour
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : EU approves AstraZeneca's drug for adjunct use in Type-1 diabetes
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag
5INMARSAT : INMARSAT : to go private in $3.4 billion buyout deal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.