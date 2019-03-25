To Advance Collaboration in Precision Medicine, Bio-IT World Opens Global Event to the Public April 16-18, 2019

In the spirit of open collaboration, the world’s premier bio-IT
conference is inviting the community to experience and contribute to the
future of precision medicine—together.
With a focus on AI, data science and other “data-driven” technologies
that are advancing biomedical research, drug discovery and healthcare,
the Bio-IT
World Conference & Expo '19 will attract more than 3,400
participants to the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston from April
16-18. The public will have the chance to meet and share research/ideas
with leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare,
informatics and technology experts. Among the content that’s open to the
community with an Exhibit Hall & Keynote Session Pass:
-
Plenary sessions on Open Science, AI in Practice, and Converting Data
to Insights with Sage Bionetworks, the Broad Institute of Harvard and
MIT, GNS Healthcare, Vivid Biosciences, and Pfizer
-
1:1 Q&As with the Plenary Speakers from these organizations
-
A full Exhibit Hall with 185+ companies and technology innovators
-
Conference sessions on Edge applications like the IoT (where people
and things connect with the network)
-
Solutions Theater presentations from IBM, RStudio Inc., Pharma
Intelligence, WuXi NextCODE, QIAGEN and Spectra Logic
-
An onsite FAIR Data Hackathon, innovation and open access awards, and
50+ technical posters
Exhibit Hall & Keynote Session passes are available for free until April
5 at bio-itworldexpo.com/exhibit-hall,
and $99 thereafter. A conference overview is available at bio-itworldexpo.com/.
