To Advance Collaboration in Precision Medicine, Bio-IT World Opens Global Event to the Public April 16-18, 2019

In the spirit of open collaboration, the world’s premier bio-IT conference is inviting the community to experience and contribute to the future of precision medicine—together.

With a focus on AI, data science and other “data-driven” technologies that are advancing biomedical research, drug discovery and healthcare, the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo '19 will attract more than 3,400 participants to the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston from April 16-18. The public will have the chance to meet and share research/ideas with leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, informatics and technology experts. Among the content that’s open to the community with an Exhibit Hall & Keynote Session Pass:

Plenary sessions on Open Science, AI in Practice, and Converting Data to Insights with Sage Bionetworks, the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, GNS Healthcare, Vivid Biosciences, and Pfizer

1:1 Q&As with the Plenary Speakers from these organizations

A full Exhibit Hall with 185+ companies and technology innovators

Conference sessions on Edge applications like the IoT (where people and things connect with the network)

Solutions Theater presentations from IBM, RStudio Inc., Pharma Intelligence, WuXi NextCODE, QIAGEN and Spectra Logic

An onsite FAIR Data Hackathon, innovation and open access awards, and 50+ technical posters

Exhibit Hall & Keynote Session passes are available for free until April 5 at bio-itworldexpo.com/exhibit-hall, and $99 thereafter. A conference overview is available at bio-itworldexpo.com/.

