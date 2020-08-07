To Celebrate National S'Mores Day on August 10th, Celebrity Chef David Rose and S'More, the Anti-Superficial Dating App, will Host the Largest Virtual Cooking Class for Singles

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S’More, the anti-superficial dating app that launched earlier this year and has become one of the fastest-growing dating apps in the country, announced that it will host the world’s largest virtual cooking class for singles in honor of National S’More Day. The class will be taught by Food Network celebrity Chef David Rose and is expected to be attended by several hundred singles looking for love in the age of COVID.



In partnership with KooKoo Club, the leader in virtual cooking with Michelin Starred Chefs, S’More is offering singles free access to the largest S’More-themed cooking class ever on Monday, August 10th at 8pm ET in honor of National S’More Day. Love-seekers can register for the free class HERE and an ingredient shopping list will be emailed to each attendee prior to the class. The interactive cooking class will be led by Chef Rose. Chef Rose is a Food Network/TV personality & serves as a national brand ambassador for Nissan USA and Big Green Egg. He studied at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College, and has appeared on the Food Network, Good Morning America, The Today Show, Steve Harvey Show and more. Attendees will learn how to make the perfect gourmet S’More plus S’More-themed drinks, and also get to interact with one another and Chef Rose.

“The number one dating activity is sharing a meal together, so it makes sense that we would honor National S’More Day by bringing as many singles together to connect beyond a headshot, and through a fun activity. Daters are demanding more than endless swiping in a post COVID world,” said Adam Cohen Aslatei, CEO of S’More. “Partnering with Chef Rose was a no-brainer. He has done so much for the culinary industry, young chefs, and chefs of color, and has also dedicated much of his time to feeding frontline medical workers during COVID.”

A S’More is more than a classic American campfire treat; it now represents a major positive development in online dating. S’More stands for Something More and is also the #1 term people use when giving feedback on dating apps. Our S’More is bound by an equality sign and is held together by a chat icon marshmallow, because without conversation and communication, a relationship cannot be. That’s where we focus, getting you into quality conversations faster.

In under six months, S’More has become a top 150 lifestyle app and the most covered new dating app in the press given the unique concept and value proposition of making dating less superficial. Dating decisions are no longer based on airbrushed selfies, but on “something more.” The more users interact and chat with a person, the more that photos unblur and other visual content unlocks. Daters can hear a person’s voice and listen to favorite songs to help make dating decisions. There’s even blurred video chatting that addresses the realities of a COVID world. S’More drastically improves the dating experience with 100% verified accounts (to combat catfishing), profiles that contain behavioral scores (to ensure a positive environment), and disallowing nudes with photo lock technology.

For more information please email: comms@smoredate.com