To Stop a Tottering Economy Falling in a Hole, Australia Cuts Rates Again -- Update

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for the second time in as many months, moving to bolster the resource-rich economy against an increasingly murky global outlook, and drive faster job creation locally.

The central bank on Tuesday lowered its official cash rate to a record low 1.00%, down from 1.25%, adding to a cut in June, with the policy makers highlighting the U.S.-China trade dispute that threatens to crimp global exports.

The cut comes as the RBA's global counterparts have shifted to more dovish policy stances as concern rises about slowing world growth and the prospect that the trade dispute will drag on for some time.

"The uncertainty generated by the trade and technology disputes is affecting investment and means that the risks to the global economy are tilted to the downside," RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said.

Mr. Lowe said while the economy hasn't fallen in a hole, the pace of economic growth needs to accelerate to tighten the job market, lend some pep to wages growth and restore inflation back to the target band of 2% to 3%.

"There has been little inroad into the spare capacity in the labor market recently, with the unemployment rate having risen slightly," Mr. Lowe said. "These labor market outcomes suggest that the Australian economy can sustain lower rates of unemployment and underemployment."

Australia's economy has slowed sharply since mid-2018 as weak wages growth and record household debt have combined to damp consumer spending. Falling house prices have also put the brakes on spending, prompting the central bank to sharply cut its outlook for the economy this year.

Economists expect the RBA will deliver more cuts before the end of the year. It will publish a revised economic forecast in August, where its expectations for GDP growth, inflation and unemployment are likely to be well short of target.

Mr. Lowe again called on Canberra to expand fiscal policy to help lift the economy. His call is likely to be bolstered by a surging iron-ore price and the rapid approach of return-to-budget surpluses.

Income tax cuts are expected to be delivered shortly, helping to lift the economy. Still, Mr. Lowe has indicated support beyond tax cuts in the form of infrastructure and productivity-building reforms would also be timely.

