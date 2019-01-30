To be Successful in the Long Run, All Investors Need an Edge: Angler Analytics Systematic Relative Rating System

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No one knows with certainty what is going to happen next in the stock market. To ease anxiety, investors should prepare their portfolio for market volatility by adding a dose of alternative research.

Angler Analytics released their own proprietary Systematic Relative Rating System (SRRS). They believe the market is in need of an improved rating system that supports diverse assets and adaptability in the marketplace over a full market cycle.

SRRS utilizes historical data and a world-class algorithm to rate companies with pinpoint accuracy. The ratings are compiled with absolute objectivity; SRRS utilizes no additional analyst input. First, the algorithm takes a company's key historical growth data and compares it to current trend conditions to create its rating. It looks at a company's performance relative changes in trend to determine the historical strength and weakness of its fundamentals.

Secondly, it breaks down a company's relative trend changes into two dimensions: 1) independent of other companies, evaluated based on a company's own historical ability to consistently increase key investment-quality measures, and 2) sensitivity to the market, identifying companies that support their product cycle without interference from other companies' products or offerings.

The two-dimensional rating system helps investors determine changes in trend for US equities, indexes, or futures as it enables portfolio analysis, quality assessment, and attribution for uncommon holdings (more at http://angleritics.co.uk/).

What's the solution?

Take no action at all. If an investor has a sound portfolio in place, the smartest move to make in a tough market environment is to stay the course. SRRS helps to validate portfolio risk.

Adjust accordingly. If it is warranted to take some course of action, then position the amount of securities when a portfolio holding no longer ranks among top ideas. Historically, some stock sectors do better than others in changing markets. SRRS helps to identify sectors that are "undervalued", nevertheless recognizing sectors out of favor. Some stock sectors just tend to outperform others during a bull or bear market.

Spread the risk. Using SRRS to have a well-designed mix of investments is a great idea anytime, but especially so in a down market. SRRS provides in-depth details of companies' fundamental strength to identify assets, and corresponding ETF/ETN, with potential growth perspective. Nevertheless, also recognize assets/ETF/ETN market values have been pushed below their true worth. Studies have shown that holding a judicious mix of growth and value stocks, is a great way to minimize investment loss.

Long-short stock funds. These funds bet on some stocks and against others. SRRS provides data points needed to facilitate a long-short strategy with the goal of delivering respectable returns with low volatility.

"Our philosophy is 'we find better.' We find better results. We find better investment opportunities. In a market like Quantitative Research, it is imperative we provide our investors with the means to capture profit through superior information and systematization."

Effective today, quantitative, quality research is available on 3,900 US public companies.

Please feel free to contact us if these strategies pique your curiosity. Visit angleritics.co.uk to find out more information about SRRS and Angler Analytics.

Angler Analytics expects the SRRS to give ambitious investors a powerful tool to help capture profit in a diverse market. They urge investors to use the SRRS as a complimentary vehicle to assist them in trading in one of the most uncertain markets of our lifetime.

