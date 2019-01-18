Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

To boost confidence in oil cut, OPEC issues quota list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside their headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC on Friday published a list of oil production cuts by its members and other major producers for the six months to June, an effort to boost confidence in the move designed to avoid a supply glut in 2019.

In a statement, an OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial panel also called on participating members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to "redouble their efforts in the full and timely implementation" of the move.

Worried by falling prices and rising supply, the producer group known as OPEC+ agreed in December to return to output cuts. They pledged to lower supply by about 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 2019, of which OPEC's share is 800,000 bpd.

The move to make the quotas public reflects an effort by the producers to increase credibility of the deal. OPEC had initially given few details on how it would work and sources had said quotas would not be released.

"The oil industry cannot afford to relapse into another downturn," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, who had been urging that the list be issued, told Reuters on Thursday.

The statement said the panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), will study the production cuts each month and confirmed that it will meet in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 18.

In the first half of 2019, OPEC and its allies will cut oil output by 1.195 million bpd to 43.874 million bpd. The full OPEC+ group will meet on April 17-18 in Vienna to decide whether to extend the agreement beyond June.

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla, writing by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Dale Hudson and David Evans)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51aSaudi Arabia plans oil refinery, petrochemicals plant in S.Africa
RE
06:46aDollar poised for first weekly rise in five weeks
RE
06:45aTo boost confidence in oil cut, OPEC issues quota list
RE
06:43aChina finance ministry announces more tax cuts for small firms
RE
06:41aDollar stable after competing reports on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
06:38aDollar poised for first weekly rise in five weeks
RE
06:34aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : The Government of India and JICA sign Loan Agreements on Japan's Official Development Assistance Loan to India
PU
06:34aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : The EIB signs the Berlin Call to action for cultural heritage
PU
06:27aFidelity multi-asset goes overweight emerging stocks, cuts cash
RE
06:23aChinese drone maker DJI expects $150 million loss due to corruption - report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
4UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : Gripped by Ghosn crisis, Renault expects slight sales growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.