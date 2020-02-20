Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

To protect Instafamous puppy's bright future, Aloia Roland attorney, Robin Merriman, creates pet trust for @TuckerinPhilly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:33am EST

Aloia Roland attorney Robin Merriman recently guided the owners of the Instafamous puppy @TuckerinPhilly to protect his bright future. Ryan Sheehy-Cox and Steven Cox, the owners of the golden doodle, sat down with Merriman to create a pet trust for the pup.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005503/en/

Attorney Robin Merriman and Instafamous puppy @TuckerinPhilly reviewed pet trust to protect his future. (Photo: Business Wire)

Attorney Robin Merriman and Instafamous puppy @TuckerinPhilly reviewed pet trust to protect his future. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With Tucker’s popularity on the rise, Mr. and Mrs. Cox came to me with concerns regarding @TuckerinPhilly’s care and well-being if something were to happen to them. We discussed potential commercial opportunities; estimated annual costs of care; pre-determined lifestyle accommodations; and determined that incorporating a pet trust into their estate plan was the best solution to ensure that @TuckerinPhilly will receive the highest level of care,” said Florida Bar Board Certified Wills, Trusts and Estates Attorney, Robin D. Merriman II.

In honor of National Love Your Pet Day, Philadelphia resident and Fort Myers native, Ryan Sheehy-Cox is introducing Tucker as an advocacy ambassador.

“Tucker will inspire children and adults alike to start a dynamic discussion about mental wellness. His breed, size and disposition make him an ideal pup to warm hearts and motivate positive change,” said Ryan Sheehy-Cox, founder of SHEadvocates.org. Tucker travels frequently with his owners and is being trained for pet therapy.

Pets have become a staple in everyday lives – they travel frequently, stay in hotels, visit their owners at work and are generally embraced by their local communities. With annual pet costs ranging from $1,500 to $36,000 and above, owners must consider these long-term costs that may supersede them.

“Pet trusts can be formed to ensure an animal’s future needs are met. From veterinary bills and grooming to special food, toys and socialization, a pet trust covers essentials and pre-determines who will care for the pet,” said Merriman.

Aloia, Roland, Lubell & Morgan, PLLC is a full-service law firm with practice areas in wills, trusts and estates, business and real estate law, commercial litigation, personal injury, class action litigation and family law. Established in 2004 and led by senior partners, Frank Aloia, Jr., Ty Roland, Evan Lubell and Jack Morgan III, the firm is based in Southwest Florida, proudly serves its community with eight attorneys and more than 20 support staff.

To learn more, visit LawDefined.com/PetTrusts, LawDefined.com/TuckerinPhilly and/or call (239) 791-7950.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:43aTARGETEVERYONE PUBL : acquires Bizwell Sweden AB
AQ
08:42aUBS's tech-savvy new boss Hamers not always loved by the Dutch
RE
08:42aATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aMattamy Group Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offers For Any and All of its Outstanding U.S. and Canadian-dollar denominated 6.500% Senior Notes due 2025
PR
08:41aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Wide-Ranging Partnership to Deploy B100 Biodiesel Technology in Daily, High-Mileage Class 8 Trucks
PU
08:41aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Automatic Early Redemption
PU
08:41aTOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Notice Concerning Issuance of Tohoku Electric Power Green Bond (the 517th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.)
PU
08:41aSOUTHERN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:40aALABAMA POWER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
3Oil firms on supply threats, easing demand woes
4SWISS RE : SWISS RE : 2019 Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5NEL : NEL ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q4 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group