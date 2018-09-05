Tobias Griffith of IDS Honored as a 2018 Insiders Award Recipient by HousingWire Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sep 05, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that Implementation Expert Tobias Griffith has been recognized by HousingWire (HW) magazine as a 2018 Insiders Award(TM) honoree.



"With so much leadership change happening in our industry, it seems particularly fitting that we highlight the accomplishments of those who help execute the day-to-day operations at the mortgage finance industry's most important firms," said HW Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. "With that, we are honored to present the 2018 HousingWire Insiders."



Griffith was recognized for ensuring new IDS clients have a smooth and overwhelmingly positive on-boarding experience, even in complex implementation circumstances. Griffith walks clients through the handling of customized document utilization characteristics and actively helps clients customize loan document content to ensure the customization process is smooth and meets each client's specific needs. Satisfied clients frequently go out of their way to express their appreciation for Griffith's responsiveness, coding abilities, problem-solving acumen and customer service skills.



"Superior customer service and seamless client on-boarding are more critical than ever," said Mark Mackey, vice president and general manager of IDS. "With every implementation, Tobias goes above and beyond to ensure new clients receive IDS' trademark customer service from day one and become clients for life. I am grateful to have Tobias on our team and commend him on his exceptional work performance."



"Setting clients up for success is crucial to their ability to fully enjoy the process efficiencies of idsDoc from the outset of implementation," said Griffith. "It's an honor to be recognized by HousingWire for my work."



For the third year, HW's Insiders Award program celebrates "people who are often their company's best-kept secret: the one person known within the company as a critical part of that company's success, but who may or may not be as well known throughout the larger industry." Awardees represent each sector of the housing industry and are chosen by the trade publication's editorial staff.



To view the complete list of awardee honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46713-hw-insiders-2018.



About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.HousingWire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



About IDS, Inc.:

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include electronic signatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)



News Source: International Document Services, Inc.

Related link: https://info.idsdoc.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tobias-griffith-of-ids-honored-as-a-2018-insiders-award-recipient-by-housingwire-magazine/