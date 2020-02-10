Log in
Tobin Richardson Joins ioXt Alliance Board of Directors

02/10/2020

ioXt, the global standard for IoT security and preeminent IoT security alliance, announces the appointment of Tobin Richardson, CEO of the Zigbee Alliance, to its board of directors. As a founding member of the ioXt Alliance, Richardson has been instrumental in shaping ioXt’s work towards creating the internet of secure things.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005856/en/

Tobin Richardson (Photo: Business Wire)

Tobin Richardson (Photo: Business Wire)

“ioXt is playing a vital role in helping the Internet of Things become a trusted, secure and growing marketplace,” said Richardson. “I’m excited to join the ioXt board as a founding member, representing the extensive Zigbee Alliance ecosystem of companies. The IoT touches virtually every home, building, city and human being on the planet. That reach requires our best efforts in embedding the best possible safeguards and guardrails to realize its full potential. ioXt was forged to guide that responsibility and shepherd it into a reality we all will count on. It’s my pleasure and honor to join this mission.”

In his role with the Zigbee Alliance, Richardson works closely with global brands and market-changing innovators to steer worldwide IoT agendas with cutting-edge consumer electronics, industrial and commercial companies. He has more than two decades of experience in executive leadership, strategy and development for technology firms and organizations. Richardson’s career spans large-scale technology implementations, new service and product rollouts and transformational change in Fortune 500 companies and world-leading firms.

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance, visit www.ioXtalliance.org. Follow the ioXt Alliance on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
