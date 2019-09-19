Log in
Tocqueville Asset Management : Hires John Petrides

09/19/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Tocqueville Asset Management today announced that John Petrides has joined the firm as a portfolio manager in its Wealth Management Group. Mr. Petrides will work with the group in all facets of its business, with specific focus on managing equity and balanced strategies.

"We are delighted that John Petrides has joined Tocqueville Asset Management. He's a talented and experienced professional who further strengthens our Wealth Management Group," said Robert W. Kleinschmidt, President, CEO and CIO of Tocqueville. "His presence helps set up the team for the next generation of growth for Tocqueville and its clients."

"I've long admired the way Tocqueville runs its business: client-centered, focusing on the long-term growth and preservation of clients' capital and resisting short-term fads. I'm pleased to be part of this team and its culture," said Mr. Petrides. "And I'm happy to be re-joining former Bear Stearns Asset Management (BSAM) colleagues now at Tocqueville: Portfolio Managers Larry Fields, Heather Perlmutter, and Michael Meltzer, along with Joseph Piropato and Colin Ferenbach. I'm confident our complementary strengths will benefit our clients."

Mr. Petrides has nearly 20 years of experience in the industry. Post BSAM he worked for two New Jersey-based Registered Investment Advisory firms managing portfolios for high net worth individuals and families, and non-profit institutions. Mr. Petrides studied at Oxford University and earned a BA from Fairfield University in 1999 and his MBA from Pace University in 2005.

About Tocqueville Asset Management

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. has been managing institutional and private client accounts since its founding in 1985 with a focus on growing and preserving clients’ long-term capital. Tocqueville's experienced investment professionals manage accounts utilizing independent thinking and rigorous research.


© Business Wire 2019
