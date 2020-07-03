Today CS Hon. Peter Munya visits Gaititu, Nyayo Tea Zones factory in Kirinyaga, to assess the project's progress

This morning CS Hon. Peter Munya visited Gaititu, Nyayo Tea Zones factory in Kirinyaga, to assess the project's progress

Gatitu Factory, a vision 2030 Flagship Project, is designed to maximize the Corporation's returns. In addition, it will help in the development of infrastructure such as roads, supply of water and electricity around the catchment zone. It will also have a major impact on tea production in the area as farmers are expected to boost production due to easy access to the factory.

The Factory will dedicate a considerable percentage of its processing to value addition so as to access foreign markets and attracts increased foreign earnings.

Further, the factory will help create numerous direct employment opportunities to the youths in its locality and sustain livelihoods. Additionally, the factory will also create business opportunities for various value chains through supply of various goods and services.

CS Munya noted that he is pleased with the overall performance of the Nyayo tea Zones, particularly, in meeting it's mandates in the areas of environmental conservation and in supporting value addition in tea.