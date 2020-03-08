Today: Sen. Tom Carper, Biden Supporters to Join Striking Teamsters at Sygma

MONROE, Mich., March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) and area Biden supporters will join striking members of Teamsters Local 337 employed at the Sygma distribution center in Monroe today from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The workers have been on strike since Wednesday, March 5, 2020 to protest the company's violations of U.S. labor laws that protect workers' rights.

Sysco [NYSE: SYY] is the largest broadline foodservice corporation in America. It had $60 billion in sales worldwide in 2019. The 120 drivers in Monroe voted to join Teamsters Local Union 337 in January 2019 but have not yet been able to negotiate a first contract with the company.

WHO: SEN. TOM CARPER (D-DE), BIDEN SUPPORTERS, STRIKING LOCAL 337 TEAMSTERS AT SYGMA WHEN: TODAY, 1:30 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M. WHERE: The SYGMA Network

600 Ternes Dr

Monroe, MI 48162

