Today on TSN, Randy Ferbey and Mark Duffey Announce that Everest is the New Title Sponsor of the Canadian Curling Club Championships

MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Funeral Concierge will be the title sponsor of The Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships (formerly the Travelers Curling Club Championships), which will take place Nov. 22-28, 2020 at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.



Everest also is the title sponsor of the 2020 Everest Canadian Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships , which are scheduled for March 16-22, 2020 in Portage la Prairie, Man.

“We couldn’t be happier to see Everest grow its investment in the sport of curling — especially with such a wonderful event as the Canadian Curling Club Championships, which connects with our grassroots across Canada,” said Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. “Everest has proven to be not just a supporter of our sport, but a stakeholder in every sense of the word. Like us, they want to see these events thrive and grow, and we love their enthusiasm in making that happen.”

The Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships have been contested since their debut in 2009 at Toronto and were introduced to give club-level players the chance to compete at a national championship.

“We are thrilled to be the new title sponsor of the Canadian Curling Club Championships,” said Mark Duffey, Everest’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Club Championships celebrate the grassroots competitiveness of curling at the club level so it’s a perfect fit for Everest. As we have demonstrated through our sponsorship of the Seniors, the Everest-Ferbey National Pro Am and the Everest Curling Challenge on TSN, Everest fosters and celebrates the unique culture of community and caring that runs deep through this special sport. We want to be more than a sponsor of the Club Championships; we want to be a partner in growing curling in every club in Canada.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, our management team, and all the members of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, we are delighted and honoured to be hosting the 2020 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships,” said Gino Picciano, president of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. “We are especially pleased to be hosting this event during our 60th year of curling at our club. A warm welcome and best wishes to all participants for a successful event.”

At the 2019 championships, in Leduc, Alta., Ontario’s Paul Moffatt from the Kitchener-Waterloo Granite Club and Alberta’s Nanette Dupont from the Lethbridge Curling Club won the men’s and women’s titles respectively.

About Everest

Everest is a funeral planning and concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan. When help is needed, our 24/7 Advisors are one phone call away, ready to personalize the funeral plan, compare and negotiate best prices, and work with the insurance company to get monies to the beneficiary in as little as 48 hours after death. An independent consumer advocate, Everest was launched in Canada in 2001 with the goal of creating a continent-wide service to help streamline and simplify the process for grieving families. Its sole purpose is to provide information to consumers when they need to make informed choices about funeral-related issues. Serving as an impartial advocate, Everest is not a funeral home, nor does it sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from funeral homes or other providers in the funeral industry. Today, Everest services are available to more than 25 million people in Canada and the United States. Visit www.Everestfuneral.com for more information.

