Today's Research Reports on AnalytixInsight, Information Services, Mogo Finance Technology and The Descartes Systems

AnalytixInsight Inc.

Information Services Corporation

Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc

AnalytixInsight’s stock moved 3.08% lower Friday, to close the day at $0.315. The stock recorded a trading volume of 48,400 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 123,103 shares. In the last year, AnalytixInsight's shares have traded in a range of 0.24 - 0.87. The share price has gained 31.25% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.331 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.39. Shares of AnalytixInsight have fallen approximately 42.73 percent year-to-date.

On Friday, shares of Information Services recorded a trading volume of 6,702 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 3,606 shares. The stock ended the day 0.42% lower at $16.50. The share price has fallen 12.7% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 16.27 - 18.90. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $16.89 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $17.22. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 10.18. Shares of Information Services have fallen approximately 10.28 percent year-to-date.

Mogo Finance Technology’s stock jumped 3.6% Friday, to close the day at $3.74. The stock recorded a trading volume of 23,390 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 81,243 shares. In the last year, Mogo Finance Technology's shares have traded in a range of 2.85 - 8.59. The share price has gained 31.23% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.26 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $3.89. Shares of Mogo Finance Technology have fallen approximately 40.63 percent year-to-date.

On Friday, shares of The Descartes Systems recorded a trading volume of 174,202 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 140,709 shares. The stock ended the day 0.12% lower at $40.62. The share price has fallen 12.85% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 31.39 - 46.61. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $44.05 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $41.31. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 110.08. Shares of The Descartes Systems have gained approximately 13.65 percent year-to-date.

