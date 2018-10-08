Log in
Today's Research Reports on Badger Daylighting, Energold Drilling, Algoma Central and Cervus Equipment

10/08/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Badger Daylighting Ltd.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BAD.TO

Energold Drilling Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EGD.V

Algoma Central Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ALC.TO

Cervus Equipment Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CERV.TO

Badger Daylighting&#8217;s stock moved 0.14% lower Friday, to close the day at $29.53. The stock recorded a trading volume of 148,751 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 125,420 shares. In the last year, Badger Daylighting's shares have traded in a range of 22.37 - 32.71. The share price has gained 32.01% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $28.70 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $28.51. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 16.57. Shares of Badger Daylighting have gained approximately 8.65 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Badger Daylighting Ltd. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BAD.TO

On Friday, shares of Energold Drilling recorded a trading volume of 10,905 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 26,942 shares. The stock ended the day 4% higher at $0.26. The share price has fallen 51.85% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.24 - 0.54. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.28 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.36. Shares of Energold Drilling have fallen approximately 27.78 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Energold Drilling Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EGD.V

Algoma Central&#8217;s stock moved 0.71% higher Friday, to close the day at $12.83. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,100 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 4,188 shares. In the last year, Algoma Central's shares have traded in a range of 11.95 - 16.04. The share price has gained 7.36% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $13.29 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $14.51. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 9.68. Shares of Algoma Central have fallen approximately 20.01 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Algoma Central Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ALC.TO

On Friday, shares of Cervus Equipment recorded a trading volume of 26,792 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 7,042 shares. The stock ended the day 1.1% higher at $13.75. The share price has fallen 13.25% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 13.05 - 15.85. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $14.18 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $14.17. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 10.21. Shares of Cervus Equipment have fallen approximately 8.58 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Cervus Equipment Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CERV.TO

Our Actionable Research on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD.TO), Energold Drilling Corp. (TSXV:EGD.V), Algoma Central Corporation (TSX:ALC.TO) and Cervus Equipment Corporation (TSX:CERV.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA&#174; charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA&#174; and Chartered Financial Analyst&#174; are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513590/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Badger-Daylighting-Energold-Drilling-Algoma-Central-and-Cervus-Equipment



Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGOMA CENTRAL CORPORATION 0.71% 12.83 Delayed Quote.-20.01%
BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD -0.14% 29.53 Delayed Quote.8.65%
CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP 1.10% 13.75 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP --End-of-day quote.

© Accesswire 2018
