Today's Research Reports on Coro Mining, Aura Minerals, Aquila Resources and Guyana Goldfields

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Coro Mining Corp.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=COP.TO

Aura Minerals Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ORA.TO

Aquila Resources Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AQA.TO

Guyana Goldfields Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GUY.TO

Coro Mining's stock moved 6.25% lower Tuesday, to close the day at $0.07. The stock recorded a trading volume of 130,500 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 98,640 shares. In the last year, Coro Mining's shares have traded in a range of 0.07 - 0.16. The stock is currently trading 53.13% below its 52 week high. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.10 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.10. Shares of Coro Mining have fallen approximately 37.5 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Coro Mining Corp. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=COP.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Aura Minerals recorded a trading volume of 41,300 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 17,703 shares. The stock ended the day 6.52% lower at 1.72. The share price has gained 17.81% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 1.46 - 3.00. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.04 is below its 200-day moving average of $2.26. Shares of Aura Minerals are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 3.94. Shares of Aura Minerals have fallen approximately 32.02 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Aura Minerals Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ORA.TO

Aquila Resources' stock moved 3.92% lower Tuesday, to close the day at $0.24. The stock recorded a trading volume of 10,500 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 112,759 shares. In the last year, Aquila Resources' shares have traded in a range of 0.22 - 0.39. The stock is currently trading 37.18% below its 52 week high. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.27 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.27. Shares of Aquila Resources have fallen approximately 5.77 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Aquila Resources Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AQA.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Guyana Goldfields recorded a trading volume of 288,623 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 452,654 shares. The stock ended the day 1.86% lower at 3.69. The stock is currently trading 31.92% below its 52-week high with a 52-week trading range of 3.50 - 5.42. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.05 is below its 200-day moving average of $4.73. Shares of Guyana Goldfields are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 21.71. Shares of Guyana Goldfields have fallen approximately 27.36 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Guyana Goldfields Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GUY.TO

Our Actionable Research on Coro Mining Corp. (TSX:COP.TO) and Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA.TO) and Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX:AQA.TO) and Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX:GUY.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com