Today's Research Reports on Corridor Resources, Canacol Energy, Chinook Energy and Questerre Energy

10/01/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Corridor Resources Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CDH.TO

Canacol Energy Ltd
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CNE.TO

Chinook Energy Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CKE.TO

Questerre Energy Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=QEC.TO

Corridor Resources? stock jumped 3.03% Friday, to close the day at $0.68. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4,000 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 37,050 shares. In the last year, Corridor Resources' shares have traded in a range of 0.58 - 1.25. The share price has gained 17.24% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.67 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.70. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 4.69. Shares of Corridor Resources have gained approximately 11.48 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Corridor Resources Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CDH.TO

On Friday, shares of Canacol Energy recorded a trading volume of 92,550 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 90,383 shares. The stock ended the day 1.47% lower at $4.03. The share price has fallen 15.34% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 3.83 - 4.76. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.11 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $4.23. Shares of Canacol Energy have fallen approximately 10.24 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Canacol Energy Ltd Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CNE.TO

Chinook Energy?s stock had no change Friday, to close the day at $0.245. The stock recorded a trading volume of 138,468 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 121,706 shares. In the last year, Chinook Energy's shares have traded in a range of 0.17 - 0.34. The share price has gained 44.12% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.223 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $0.213. Shares of Chinook Energy have fallen approximately 3.85 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Chinook Energy Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CKE.TO

On Friday, shares of Questerre Energy recorded a trading volume of 1,500 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 16,745 shares. The stock ended the day 1.01% lower at $0.49. The share price has fallen 60.48% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.39 - 1.24. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.46 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.70. Shares of Questerre Energy have fallen approximately 44.32 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Questerre Energy Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=QEC.TO

Our Actionable Research on Corridor Resources Inc. (TSX:CDH.TO), Canacol Energy Ltd (TSX:CNE.TO), Chinook Energy Inc. (TSX:CKE.TO) and Questerre Energy Corporation (TSX:QEC.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANACOL ENERGY LTD -1.47% 4.03 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
CHINOOK ENERGY INC. 0.00% 0.245 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC. 3.03% 0.68 Delayed Quote.11.48%
QUESTERRE ENERGY CORPORATION -1.01% 0.49 Delayed Quote.-44.32%

© Accesswire 2018
