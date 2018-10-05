Today's Research Reports on ESSA Pharma, Oncolytics Biotech, Aptose Biosciences and OrganiGram

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

ESSA Pharma Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EPI.V

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ONC.TO

Aptose Biosciences Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=APS.TO

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=OGI.V

ESSA Pharma?s stock jumped 4.27% Thursday, to close the day at $4.40. The stock recorded a trading volume of 500 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 782 shares. In the last year, ESSA Pharma's shares have traded in a range of 3.00 - 9.00. The share price has gained 46.67% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.23 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $4.62. Shares of ESSA Pharma have fallen approximately 18.52 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's ESSA Pharma Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EPI.V

On Thursday, shares of Oncolytics Biotech recorded a trading volume of 21,029 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 23,979 shares. The stock ended the day 1.53% lower at $5.15. The share price has fallen 51.73% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 4.90 - 10.67. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $5.50 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $6.80. Shares of Oncolytics Biotech have fallen approximately 23.84 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ONC.TO

Aptose Biosciences? stock moved 4.2% lower Thursday, to close the day at $3.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 37,680 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 34,632 shares. In the last year, Aptose Biosciences's shares have traded in a range of 1.64 - 5.97. The share price has gained 94.51% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $3.64 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $4.24. Shares of Aptose Biosciences have gained approximately 14.75 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Aptose Biosciences Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=APS.TO

On Thursday, shares of OrganiGram recorded a trading volume of 669,014 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 1,363,178 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $7.00. The share price has fallen 13.26% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 2.68 - 8.07. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $6.55 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $5.15. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 2333.33. Shares of OrganiGram have gained approximately 70.73 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=OGI.V

Our Actionable Research on ESSA Pharma Inc. (TSXV:EPI.V), Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSX:ONC.TO), Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSX:APS.TO) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSXV:OGI.V) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com