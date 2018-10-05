Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Today's Research Reports on ESSA Pharma, Oncolytics Biotech, Aptose Biosciences and OrganiGram

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

ESSA Pharma Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EPI.V

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ONC.TO

Aptose Biosciences Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=APS.TO

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=OGI.V

ESSA Pharma?s stock jumped 4.27% Thursday, to close the day at $4.40. The stock recorded a trading volume of 500 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 782 shares. In the last year, ESSA Pharma's shares have traded in a range of 3.00 - 9.00. The share price has gained 46.67% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.23 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $4.62. Shares of ESSA Pharma have fallen approximately 18.52 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's ESSA Pharma Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EPI.V

On Thursday, shares of Oncolytics Biotech recorded a trading volume of 21,029 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 23,979 shares. The stock ended the day 1.53% lower at $5.15. The share price has fallen 51.73% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 4.90 - 10.67. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $5.50 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $6.80. Shares of Oncolytics Biotech have fallen approximately 23.84 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ONC.TO

Aptose Biosciences? stock moved 4.2% lower Thursday, to close the day at $3.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 37,680 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 34,632 shares. In the last year, Aptose Biosciences's shares have traded in a range of 1.64 - 5.97. The share price has gained 94.51% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $3.64 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $4.24. Shares of Aptose Biosciences have gained approximately 14.75 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Aptose Biosciences Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=APS.TO

On Thursday, shares of OrganiGram recorded a trading volume of 669,014 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 1,363,178 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $7.00. The share price has fallen 13.26% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 2.68 - 8.07. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $6.55 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $5.15. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 2333.33. Shares of OrganiGram have gained approximately 70.73 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=OGI.V

Our Actionable Research on ESSA Pharma Inc. (TSXV:EPI.V), Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSX:ONC.TO), Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSX:APS.TO) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSXV:OGI.V) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC -4.20% 3.19 Delayed Quote.19.78%
ESSA PHARMA INC 5.97% 0.355 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC. -1.53% 5.15 Delayed Quote.-22.46%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC --End-of-day quote.

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Rafael, Lockheed Pitch Spike Missile For Army Helicopters
AQ
03:05pORCA TOUCHSCREEN TECHNOLOG : Biome Grow Closes Fundamental Change Transaction
AQ
03:05pIFRESH : Announces Acceptance of UnionPay at its Stores
AQ
03:05pVICY MARI : Victory Marine Holdings Announces Attendance at the International Boatbuilders Exhibition Conference in Tampa, Florida
AQ
03:05pHONDA MOTOR : Man who got swagger back for Aston Martin is ready for long game
AQ
03:05pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : New Brain-Inspired Architecture Improves Data Handling, Advance AI
AQ
03:05pCannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Sugarmade, Inc.'s Growth Fueled by Growing Need for Hydroponic Supplies in Cannabis Cultivation
NE
03:04pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : New Costco store in Henderson bolsters St. Rose Parkway offerings
AQ
03:04pU.S. Financial Regulators Dominate Global Penalties Against Firms, Individuals in 2017
BU
03:04pValneva Receives FDA Approval for Accelerated Vaccine Dosing Schedule for IXIARO®
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares plummet to four-year lows after mirror trade report
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.