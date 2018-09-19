Log in
Today's Research Reports on Eagle Energy, Gran Tierra Energy, PrairieSky Royalty and Husky Energy

09/19/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Eagle Energy Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EGL.TO

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GTE.TO

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PSK.TO

Husky Energy Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=HSE.TO

Eagle Energy?s stock had no change Tuesday, to close the day at $0.20. The stock recorded a trading volume of 35,069 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 66,925 shares. In the last year, Eagle Energy's shares have traded in a range of 0.19 - 0.55. The share price has gained 5.26% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.26 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.37. Shares of Eagle Energy have fallen approximately 44.44 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Eagle Energy Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EGL.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Gran Tierra Energy recorded a trading volume of 526,169 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 685,400 shares. The stock ended the day 1.34% lower at $4.41. The share price has fallen 7.16% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 2.54 - 4.75. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.34 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $4.13. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 4410.00. Shares of Gran Tierra Energy have gained approximately 29.33 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GTE.TO

PrairieSky Royalty?s stock moved 1.65% higher Tuesday, to close the day at $23.43. The stock recorded a trading volume of 735,414 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 411,528 shares. In the last year, PrairieSky Royalty's shares have traded in a range of 22.84 - 35.90. The share price has gained 2.58% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $23.90 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $26.34. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 53.25. Shares of PrairieSky Royalty have fallen approximately 26.92 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PSK.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Husky Energy recorded a trading volume of 629,741 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 900,560 shares. The stock ended the day 1.81% higher at $21.93. The share price has fallen 2.23% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 14.74 - 22.43. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $21.69 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $19.63. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 14.99. Shares of Husky Energy have gained approximately 23.55 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Husky Energy Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=HSE.TO

Our Actionable Research on Eagle Energy Inc. (TSX:EGL.TO), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSX:GTE.TO), PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX:PSK.TO) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

https://www.accesswire.com/512214/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Eagle-Energy-Gran-Tierra-Energy-PrairieSky-Royalty-and-Husky-Energy
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC -1.17% 3.38 Delayed Quote.25.19%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 1.81% 21.93 Delayed Quote.21.35%
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 1.65% 23.43 Delayed Quote.-26.92%

© Accesswire 2018
HOT NEWS
