Today's Research Reports on Endeavour Mining, Guyana Goldfields, Aquila Resources and Argex Titanium

Endeavour Mining Corporation

Guyana Goldfields Inc.

Aquila Resources Inc.

Argex Titanium Inc.

Endeavour Mining?s stock moved 2.57% lower Wednesday, to close the day at $19.71. The stock recorded a trading volume of 575,429 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 220,374 shares. In the last year, Endeavour Mining's shares have traded in a range of 18.09 - 26.86. The share price has gained 8.96% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $19.92 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $22.27. Shares of Endeavour Mining have fallen approximately 23.1 percent year-to-date.

On Wednesday, shares of Guyana Goldfields recorded a trading volume of 1,116,760 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 807,034 shares. The stock ended the day 4.93% lower at $2.89. The share price has fallen 46.68% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 2.74 - 5.42. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $3.47 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $4.50. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 17.00. Shares of Guyana Goldfields have fallen approximately 43.11 percent year-to-date.

Aquila Resources? stock had no change Wednesday, to close the day at $0.23. The stock recorded a trading volume of 12,000 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 50,357 shares. In the last year, Aquila Resources' shares have traded in a range of 0.21 - 0.39. The share price has gained 9.52% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.25 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.26. Shares of Aquila Resources have fallen approximately 11.54 percent year-to-date.

On Wednesday, shares of Argex Titanium recorded a trading volume of 32,000 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 360,357 shares. The stock ended the day 12.5% lower at $0.035. The share price has fallen 56.25% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.03 - 0.08. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.042 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.044. Shares of Argex Titanium have fallen approximately 30 percent year-to-date.

