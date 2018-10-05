Today's Research Reports on Energy Fuels, Barkerville Gold Mines, Centerra Gold and Arianne Phosphate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Energy Fuels Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EFR.TO

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BGM.V

Centerra Gold Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CG.TO

Arianne Phosphate Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DAN.V

Energy Fuels? stock moved 1.37% higher Thursday, to close the day at $4.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 338,755 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 270,584 shares. In the last year, Energy Fuels' shares have traded in a range of 1.66 - 4.65. The share price has gained 168.07% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.13 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $3.13. Shares of Energy Fuels have gained approximately 96.9 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Energy Fuels Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EFR.TO

On Thursday, shares of Barkerville Gold Mines recorded a trading volume of 153,386 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 381,048 shares. The stock ended the day 1.32% higher at $0.385. The share price has fallen 54.71% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.35 - 0.85. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.39 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.513. Shares of Barkerville Gold Mines have fallen approximately 47.26 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BGM.V

Centerra Gold?s stock moved 2.3% higher Thursday, to close the day at $5.33. The stock recorded a trading volume of 441,600 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 754,590 shares. In the last year, Centerra Gold's shares have traded in a range of 4.99 - 9.35. The share price has gained 6.81% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $5.41 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $6.59. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 8.58. Shares of Centerra Gold have fallen approximately 17.24 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Centerra Gold Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CG.TO

On Thursday, shares of Arianne Phosphate recorded a trading volume of 44,285 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 41,437 shares. The stock ended the day 3.45% lower at $0.56. The share price has fallen 27.27% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.39 - 0.77. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.47 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.51. Shares of Arianne Phosphate have fallen approximately 11.11 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Arianne Phosphate Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DAN.V

Our Actionable Research on Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX :EFR.TO ), Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV :BGM.V ), Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX :CG.TO ) and Arianne Phosphate Inc. (TSXV :DAN.V ) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com