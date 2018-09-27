Log in
Today's Research Reports on Fennec Pharmaceuticals, CRH Medical, Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and Baylin Technologies

09/27/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FRX.TO

CRH Medical Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CRH.TO

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=COT.V

Baylin Technologies Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BYL.TO

Fennec Pharmaceuticals? stock moved 2.18% lower Wednesday, to close the day at $10.76. The stock recorded a trading volume of 600 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 2,085 shares. In the last year, Fennec Pharmaceuticals' shares have traded in a range of 9.95 - 18.86. The share price has gained 8.14% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $11.98 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $13.77. Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals have fallen approximately 13.85 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FRX.TO

On Wednesday, shares of CRH Medical recorded a trading volume of 138,107 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 195,944 shares. The stock ended the day 0.19% lower at $5.22. The share price has fallen 11.68% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 1.86 - 5.91. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $5.24 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $4.34. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 47.45. Shares of CRH Medical have gained approximately 57.7 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's CRH Medical Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CRH.TO

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals? stock had no change Wednesday, to close the day at $0.12. The stock recorded a trading volume of 17,100 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 44,469 shares. In the last year, Cotinga Pharmaceuticals' shares have traded in a range of 0.10 - 1.50. The share price has gained 20% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.34 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.48. Shares of Cotinga Pharmaceuticals have fallen approximately 89.09 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=COT.V

On Wednesday, shares of Baylin Technologies recorded a trading volume of 48,995 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 25,988 shares. The stock ended the day 0.5% lower at $4.00. The share price has fallen 2.91% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 1.90 - 4.12. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $3.54 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $3.49. Shares of Baylin Technologies have gained approximately 16.28 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Baylin Technologies Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BYL.TO

Our Actionable Research on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:FRX.TO), CRH Medical Corporation (TSX:CRH.TO), Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSXV:COT.V) and Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX:BYL.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC -0.50% 4 Delayed Quote.16.28%
COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC --End-of-day quote.
CRH MEDICAL CORP -0.19% 5.22 Delayed Quote.57.70%
FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1.52% 9.37 End-of-day quote.-6.49%

© Accesswire 2018
