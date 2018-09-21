Log in
Today's Research Reports on Fortuna Silver Mines, Capstone Mining, Atlatsa Resources and Gran Colombia Gold

0
09/21/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FVI.TO

Capstone Mining Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CS.TO

Atlatsa Resources Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ATL.TO

Gran Colombia Gold Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GCM.TO

Fortuna Silver Mines? stock moved 0.69% higher Thursday, to close the day at $5.82. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,441,894 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 304,525 shares. In the last year, Fortuna Silver Mines' shares have traded in a range of 5.13 - 7.78. The share price has gained 13.45% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $5.99 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $6.81. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 13.41. Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines have fallen approximately 11.28 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FVI.TO

On Thursday, shares of Capstone Mining recorded a trading volume of 436,384 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 316,976 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $0.80. The share price has fallen 50.62% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.75 - 1.62. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.84 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $1.07. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 4.76. Shares of Capstone Mining have fallen approximately 44.44 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Capstone Mining Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CS.TO

Atlatsa Resources? stock had no change Thursday, to close the day at $0.04. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2,000 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 10,366 shares. In the last year, Atlatsa Resources' shares have traded in a range of 0.02 - 0.06. The share price has gained 100% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.04 is equal to its 200-day moving average of $0.04. Shares of Atlatsa Resources have gained approximately 33.33 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Atlatsa Resources Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ATL.TO

On Thursday, shares of Gran Colombia Gold recorded a trading volume of 86,082 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 69,679 shares. The stock ended the day 4.35% lower at $2.20. The share price has fallen 36.23% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 1.73 - 3.45. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.27 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $2.59. Shares of Gran Colombia Gold have gained approximately 12.24 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GCM.TO

Our Actionable Research on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX:FVI.TO), Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS.TO), Atlatsa Resources Corporation (TSX:ATL.TO) and Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX:GCM.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

https://www.accesswire.com/512351/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Fortuna-Silver-Mines-Capstone-Mining-Atlatsa-Resources-and-Gran-Colombia-Gold
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLATSA RESOURCES CORPORATION 0.00% 0.04 Delayed Quote.33.33%
CAPSTONE MINING CORP 0.00% 0.8 Delayed Quote.-44.44%
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC 0.69% 5.82 Delayed Quote.-11.28%
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP -4.35% 2.2 Delayed Quote.12.24%

© Accesswire 2018
