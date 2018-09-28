Today's Research Reports on George Weston, Power Financial, Echelon Financial Holdings and Dundee

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

George Weston Limited

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WN.TO

Power Financial Corporation

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PWF.TO

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EFH.TO

Dundee Corporation

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DC-A.TO

George Weston's stock moved 0.52% higher Thursday, to close the day at $98.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 157,490 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 154,980 shares. In the last year, George Weston's shares have traded in a range of 96.46 - 113.70. The share price has gained 1.79% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $101.16 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $104.24. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 19.41. Shares of George Weston have fallen approximately 10.05 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's George Weston Limited Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WN.TO

On Thursday, shares of Power Financial recorded a trading volume of 290,520 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 462,368 shares. The stock ended the day 0.37% lower at $29.81. The share price has fallen 19.43% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 29.50 - 37.00. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $30.50 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $31.59. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 11.03. Shares of Power Financial have fallen approximately 13.69 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Power Financial Corporation Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PWF.TO

Echelon Financial Holdings' stock moved 3.18% lower Thursday, to close the day at $12.49. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,100 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 2,690 shares. In the last year, Echelon Financial Holdings' shares have traded in a range of 11.40 - 13.97. The share price has gained 9.56% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $12.80 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $12.24. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 18.42. Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings have fallen approximately 2.8 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=EFH.TO

On Thursday, shares of Dundee recorded a trading volume of 58,807 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 134,844 shares. The stock ended the day 2.26% lower at $1.73. The share price has fallen 48.05% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 1.09 - 3.33. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $1.45 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $1.70. Shares of Dundee have fallen approximately 31.62 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Dundee Corporation Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DC-A.TO

Our Actionable Research on George Weston Limited (TSX: WN.TO), Power Financial Corporation (TSX: PWF.TO), Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (TSX: EFH.TO) and Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC-A.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com