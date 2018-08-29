Log in
Today's Research Reports on George Weston, Power Financial, GMP Capital and Gluskin Sheff + Associates

08/29/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

George Weston Limited
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WN.TO

Power Financial Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PWF.TO

GMP Capital Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GMP.TO

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GS.TO

George Weston's stock moved 1.00% lower Tuesday, to close the day at $101.56. The stock recorded a trading volume of 151,434 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 128,353 shares. In the last year, George Weston's shares have traded in a range of 100.62 - 113.70. The stock is currently trading 10.68% below its 52 week high. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $106.67 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $105.01. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 20.07. Shares of George Weston have fallen approximately 6.96 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's George Weston Limited Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WN.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Power Financial recorded a trading volume of 281,436 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 489,693 shares. The stock ended the day 0.74% lower at 30.68. The stock is currently trading 17.08% below its 52-week high with a 52-week trading range of 30.30 - 37.00. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $30.88 is below its 200-day moving average of $32.06. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 11.35. Shares of Power Financial have fallen approximately 11.18 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Power Financial Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PWF.TO

GMP Capital's stock moved 2.69% lower Tuesday, to close the day at $2.53. The stock recorded a trading volume of 12,424 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 69,187 shares. In the last year, GMP Capital's shares have traded in a range of 2.20 - 4.64. The share price has gained 15.00% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.64 is below its 200-day moving average of $2.94. Shares of GMP Capital Inc. are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 44.39. Shares of GMP Capital have fallen approximately 27.30 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's GMP Capital Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GMP.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates recorded a trading volume of 30,254 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 66,451 shares. The stock ended the day 0.48% higher at 16.89. The share price has gained 19.36% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 14.15 - 19.20. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $16.94 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $15.87. Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 14.06. Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates have gained approximately 1.44 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GS.TO

Our Actionable Research on George Weston Limited (TSX:WN.TO) and Power Financial Corporation (TSX:PWF.TO) and GMP Capital Inc. (TSX:GMP.TO) and Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSX:GS.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED -1.00% 101.56 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
GLUSKIN SHEFF + ASSOCIATES INC 0.48% 16.89 Delayed Quote.1.44%
GMP CAPITAL INC. -2.69% 2.53 Delayed Quote.-27.30%
POWER FINANCIAL CORP -0.74% 30.68 Delayed Quote.-11.18%

© Accesswire 2018
