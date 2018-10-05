Log in
Today's Research Reports on Global Water Resources, Keyera, Canadian Utilities and Enbridge

10/05/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 /Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDIInitiates Coverage on:

GlobalWater Resources, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GWR.TO

KeyeraCorp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=KEY.TO

CanadianUtilities Limited
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CU.TO

EnbridgeIncome Fund Holdings Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ENF.TO

Global Water Resources? stock moved 0.07% higher Thursday, to close the day at $13.68. The stock recorded a trading volume of 643 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 1,923 shares. In the last year, Global Water Resources's shares have traded in a range of 10.72 - 14.09. The share price has gained 27.61% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $13.16 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $12.26. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 41.45. Shares of Global Water Resources have gained approximately 17.93 percent year-to-date.

AccessRDI's Global Water Resources, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GWR.TO

On Thursday, shares of Keyera recorded a trading volume of 466,039 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 453,854 shares. The stock ended the day 2.04% lower at $34.56. The share price has fallen 12.08% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 31.20 - 39.31. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $35.84 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $35.74. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 21.43. Shares of Keyera have fallen approximately 2.43 percent year-to-date.

AccessRDI's Keyera Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=KEY.TO

Canadian Utilities? stock moved 1.33% lower Thursday, to close the day at $30.33. The stock recorded a trading volume of 315,765 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 239,981 shares. In the last year, Canadian Utilities' shares have traded in a range of 30.08 - 39.88. The share price has gained 0.83% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $31.70 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $32.59. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 29.82. Shares of Canadian Utilities have fallen approximately 18.93 percent year-to-date.

AccessRDI's Canadian Utilities Limited Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CU.TO

On Thursday, shares of Enbridge recorded a trading volume of 395,627 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 499,495 shares. The stock ended the day 1.05% higher at $32.73. The share price has fallen 4.55% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 26.36 - 34.29. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $32.91 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $30.46. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 11.44. Shares of Enbridge have gained approximately 9.8 percent year-to-date.

AccessRDI's Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ENF.TO

Our Actionable Research on Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSX:GWR.TO), Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY.TO), Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU.TO) and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX:ENF.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED -1.33% 30.33 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC 1.05% 32.73 Delayed Quote.9.80%
GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES INC -0.38% 10.62 Delayed Quote.13.70%
KEYERA CORP -2.04% 34.56 Delayed Quote.-2.43%

© Accesswire 2018
