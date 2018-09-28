Today's Research Reports on Hemisphere Energy, Jericho Oil, eCobalt Solutions and Fission Uranium

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation

Jericho Oil Corporation

eCobalt Solutions Inc.

Fission Uranium Corp.

Hemisphere Energy's stock moved 12% lower Thursday, to close the day at $0.22. The stock recorded a trading volume of 34,250 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 35,463 shares. In the last year, Hemisphere Energy's shares have traded in a range of 0.19 - 0.36. The share price has gained 15.79% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.23 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.24. Shares of Hemisphere Energy have fallen approximately 12 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of Jericho Oil recorded a trading volume of 91,100 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 29,150 shares. The stock ended the day 7.02% lower at $0.53. The share price has fallen 61.59% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.49 - 1.38. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.57 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.77. Shares of Jericho Oil have fallen approximately 35.37 percent year-to-date.

eCobalt Solutions' stock moved 7.87% lower Thursday, to close the day at $0.82. The stock recorded a trading volume of 584,995 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 364,422 shares. In the last year, eCobalt Solutions' shares have traded in a range of 0.54 - 2.10. The share price has gained 51.85% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.78 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $1.13. Shares of eCobalt Solutions have fallen approximately 57.95 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of Fission Uranium recorded a trading volume of 2,147,441 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 378,438 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $0.67. The share price has fallen 24.72% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.55 - 0.89. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.64 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.66. Shares of Fission Uranium have fallen approximately 14.1 percent year-to-date.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com