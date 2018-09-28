Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Today's Research Reports on Hemisphere Energy, Jericho Oil, eCobalt Solutions and Fission Uranium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:21pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Hemisphere Energy Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=HME.V

Jericho Oil Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=JCO.V

eCobalt Solutions Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ECS.TO

Fission Uranium Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FCU.TO

Hemisphere Energy's stock moved 12% lower Thursday, to close the day at $0.22. The stock recorded a trading volume of 34,250 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 35,463 shares. In the last year, Hemisphere Energy's shares have traded in a range of 0.19 - 0.36. The share price has gained 15.79% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.23 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.24. Shares of Hemisphere Energy have fallen approximately 12 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Hemisphere Energy Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=HME.V

On Thursday, shares of Jericho Oil recorded a trading volume of 91,100 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 29,150 shares. The stock ended the day 7.02% lower at $0.53. The share price has fallen 61.59% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.49 - 1.38. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.57 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.77. Shares of Jericho Oil have fallen approximately 35.37 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Jericho Oil Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=JCO.V

eCobalt Solutions' stock moved 7.87% lower Thursday, to close the day at $0.82. The stock recorded a trading volume of 584,995 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 364,422 shares. In the last year, eCobalt Solutions' shares have traded in a range of 0.54 - 2.10. The share price has gained 51.85% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.78 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $1.13. Shares of eCobalt Solutions have fallen approximately 57.95 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's eCobalt Solutions Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ECS.TO

On Thursday, shares of Fission Uranium recorded a trading volume of 2,147,441 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 378,438 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $0.67. The share price has fallen 24.72% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.55 - 0.89. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.64 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.66. Shares of Fission Uranium have fallen approximately 14.1 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Fission Uranium Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FCU.TO

Our Actionable Research on Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSX-V: HME.V), Jericho Oil Corporation (TSX-V: JCO.V), eCobalt Solutions Inc. (TSX: ECS.TO) and Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX: FCU.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC -7.87% 0.82 Delayed Quote.-57.95%
FISSION URANIUM CORP 0.00% 0.67 Delayed Quote.-13.55%
HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP --End-of-day quote.

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:38pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1749 Delisting of Instruments issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02:37pVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.3 - VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS UK PLC
PU
02:37pCHINA OCEAN FISHING : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (in PDF)
PU
02:37pFREEZE TAG : Announces Munzee “ZeeQRew” Program
PU
02:37pFORMULA 1 : Vettel fastest in 1st practice for Russian Grand Prix
AQ
02:37pOncolytics Biotech® Enters into Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to US$26 Million with Lincoln Park Capital, LLC
GL
02:36pSINOTRANS SHIPPING : major holder plans privatisation
AQ
02:36pAPPLE : Muscovites Go Crazy Over New iPhones, Spending Thousands of Dollars for Spot in Line
AQ
02:36pAPPEALS COURT : Tall building suit premature
AQ
02:36pINFRAREIT : to Present at the Wolfe Research 2018 Utilities & Energy Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Oil Giant Pays $853 Million in Pro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.