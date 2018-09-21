Today's Research Reports on Legend Power Systems, Cascades, UGE International and Zecotek Photonics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Legend Power Systems Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=LPS.V

Cascades Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CAS.TO

UGE International Ltd.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=UGE.V

Zecotek Photonics Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ZMS.V

Legend Power Systems? stock had no change Thursday, to close the day at $0.55. The stock recorded a trading volume of 18,500 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 46,571 shares. In the last year, Legend Power Systems' shares have traded in a range of 0.46 - 1.19. The share price has gained 19.57% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.54 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.68. Shares of Legend Power Systems have fallen approximately 26.67 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of Cascades recorded a trading volume of 116,185 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 215,373 shares. The stock ended the day 0.84% lower at $12.93. The share price has fallen 22.62% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 11.29 - 16.71. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $13.18 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $12.95. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 7.09. Shares of Cascades have fallen approximately 5.07 percent year-to-date.

UGE International?s stock had no change Thursday, to close the day at $0.16. The stock recorded a trading volume of 163,500 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 61,941 shares. In the last year, UGE International's shares have traded in a range of 0.14 - 0.55. The share price has gained 14.29% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.23 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.29. Shares of UGE International have fallen approximately 57.33 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of Zecotek Photonics recorded a trading volume of 224,500 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 96,842 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $0.14. The share price has fallen 60% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.12 - 0.35. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.18 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.21. Shares of Zecotek Photonics have fallen approximately 53.33 percent year-to-date.

