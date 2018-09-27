Log in
Today's Research Reports on Loblaw Companies, MTY Food Group, Hudson's Bay and Saputo

09/27/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Loblaw Companies Limited
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=L.TO

MTY Food Group Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MTY.TO

Hudson's Bay Company
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=HBC.TO

Saputo Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SAP.TO

Loblaw Companies? stock moved 0.12% lower Wednesday, to close the day at $66.61. The stock recorded a trading volume of 591,297 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 503,896 shares. In the last year, Loblaw Companies' shares have traded in a range of 63.03 - 70.39. The share price has gained 5.68% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $67.94 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $66.73. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 19.45. Shares of Loblaw Companies have fallen approximately 2.24 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Loblaw Companies Limited Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=L.TO

On Wednesday, shares of MTY Food recorded a trading volume of 124,367 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 75,826 shares. The stock ended the day 3.28% higher at $64.17. The share price has fallen 2.86% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 44.97 - 66.06. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $60.74 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $52.85. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 15.11. Shares of MTY Food have gained approximately 15.4 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's MTY Food Group Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MTY.TO

Hudson's Bay?s stock moved 0.2% higher Wednesday, to close the day at $9.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 188,321 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 172,715 shares. In the last year, Hudson's Bay's shares have traded in a range of 8.02 - 13.43. The share price has gained 22.19% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $10.13 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $10.10. Shares of Hudson's Bay have fallen approximately 13.12 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Hudson's Bay Company Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=HBC.TO

On Wednesday, shares of Saputo recorded a trading volume of 338,890 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 383,523 shares. The stock ended the day 0.03% higher at $38.51. The share price has fallen 19.08% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 37.74 - 47.59. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $39.97 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $42.00. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 19.35. Shares of Saputo have fallen approximately 14.76 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Saputo Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SAP.TO

Our Actionable Research on Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX:L.TO), MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY.TO), Hudson's Bay Company (TSX:HBC.TO) and Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUDSON'S BAY CO 0.20% 9.8 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD -0.12% 66.61 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC 3.28% 64.17 Delayed Quote.10.75%
SAPUTO INC. 0.03% 38.51 Delayed Quote.-14.76%

© Accesswire 2018
