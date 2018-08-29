Today's Research Reports on Neovasc, Trillium Therapeutics, Cipher Pharmaceuticals and GeneNews

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Neovasc Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NVCN.TO

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TRIL.TO

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CPH.TO

GeneNews Limited

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GEN.TO

Neovasc Inc.'s stock moved 10.00% lower Tuesday, to close the day at $0.04. The stock recorded a trading volume of 293,644 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 1,492,914 shares. In the last year, Neovasc Inc.'s shares have traded in a range of 0.04 - 2.32. The stock is currently trading 98.06% below its 52 week high. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.05 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.10. Shares of Neovasc Inc. have fallen approximately 94 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Neovasc Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NVCN.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Trillium Therapeutics recorded a trading volume of 3,520 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 4,843 shares. The stock ended the day 2.34% higher at 7.42. The share price has gained 38.18% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 5.37 - 16.80. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $6.99 is below its 200-day moving average of $8.19. Shares of Trillium Therapeutics have fallen approximately 18.46 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TRIL.TO

Cipher Pharmaceuticals' stock jumped 7.29% Tuesday, to close the day at $3.53. The stock recorded a trading volume of 173,751 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 24,113 shares. In the last year, Cipher Pharmaceuticals' shares have traded in a range of 2.65 - 5.28. The share price has gained 33.21% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.94 is below its 200-day moving average of $3.47. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 12.65. Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals have fallen approximately 27.96 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CPH.TO

On Tuesday, shares of GeneNews recorded a trading volume of 168,790 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 106,064 shares. The stock ended the day 8.33% lower at 0.06. The stock is currently trading 77.08% below its 52-week high with a 52-week trading range of 0.05 - 0.24. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.08 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.09. Shares of GeneNews have fallen approximately 76.09 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's GeneNews Limited Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GEN.TO

Our Actionable Research on Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVCN.TO) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:TRIL.TO) and Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:CPH.TO) and GeneNews Limited (TSX:GEN.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com