Today's Research Reports on Northland Power, NFI Group, Ballard Power Systems and Westport Fuel Systems

10/05/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Northland Power Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NPI.TO

NFI Group Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NFI.TO

Ballard Power Systems Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BLDP.TO

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WPRT.TO

Northland Power?s stock moved 2.76% lower Thursday, to close the day at $21.12. The stock recorded a trading volume of 439,127 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 361,685 shares. In the last year, Northland Power's shares have traded in a range of 21.01 - 25.33. The share price has gained 0.52% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $22.24 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $23.39. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 16.75. Shares of Northland Power have fallen approximately 9.55 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Northland Power Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NPI.TO

On Thursday, shares of NFI Group recorded a trading volume of 856,206 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 187,585 shares. The stock ended the day 0.47% lower at $48.45. The share price has fallen 20.35% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 46.78 - 60.83. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $51.07 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $53.06. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 16.03. Shares of NFI Group have fallen approximately 10.28 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's NFI Group Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NFI.TO

Ballard Power Systems? stock moved 2.19% lower Thursday, to close the day at $5.35. The stock recorded a trading volume of 237,571 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 243,070 shares. In the last year, Ballard Power Systems' shares have traded in a range of 3.44 - 7.57. The share price has gained 55.52% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.75 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $4.24. Shares of Ballard Power Systems have fallen approximately 3.78 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Ballard Power Systems Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BLDP.TO

On Thursday, shares of Westport Fuel Systems recorded a trading volume of 38,904 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 54,768 shares. The stock ended the day 3.41% lower at $3.96. The share price has fallen 27.21% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 2.71 - 5.44. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.03 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $3.47. Shares of Westport Fuel Systems have fallen approximately 16.28 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WPRT.TO

Our Actionable Research on Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI.TO), NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI.TO), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP.TO) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC -2.19% 5.35 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NFI GROUP INC -0.47% 48.45 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
NORTHLAND POWER INC. -2.76% 21.12 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC -3.41% 3.96 Delayed Quote.-16.28%

© Accesswire 2018
