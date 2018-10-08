Today's Research Reports on Paramount Resources, Granite Oil, Baytex Energy and Condor Petroleum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Paramount Resources Ltd.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=POU.TO

Granite Oil Corp.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GXO.TO

Baytex Energy Corp.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BTE.TO

Condor Petroleum Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CPI.TO

Paramount Resources’ stock moved 0.85% lower Friday, to close the day at $13.92. The stock recorded a trading volume of 152,014 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 360,949 shares. In the last year, Paramount Resources' shares have traded in a range of 12.26 - 25.28. The share price has gained 13.54% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $13.96 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $14.96. Shares of Paramount Resources have fallen approximately 28.32 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Paramount Resources Ltd. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=POU.TO

On Friday, shares of Granite Oil recorded a trading volume of 32,424 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 92,744 shares. The stock ended the day 2.16% lower at $1.81. The share price has fallen 51.86% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 1.65 - 3.76. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $1.87 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $2.59. Shares of Granite Oil have fallen approximately 41.99 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Granite Oil Corp. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GXO.TO

Baytex Energy’s stock moved 0.81% lower Friday, to close the day at $3.69. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5,132,943 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 5,112,476 shares. In the last year, Baytex Energy's shares have traded in a range of 2.95 - 6.23. The share price has gained 25.08% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $3.79 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $4.46. Shares of Baytex Energy have fallen approximately 2.12 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Baytex Energy Corp. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BTE.TO

On Friday, shares of Condor Petroleum recorded a trading volume of 19,000 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 10,285 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $0.22. The share price has fallen 76.09% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.19 - 0.92. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.27 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.48. Shares of Condor Petroleum have fallen approximately 67.16 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Condor Petroleum Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CPI.TO

Our Actionable Research on Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSX:POU.TO), Granite Oil Corp. (TSX:GXO.TO), Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE.TO) and Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSX:CPI.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

View source version on accesswire.com:View source version on accesswire.com:View source version on accesswire.com: