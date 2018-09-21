Log in
Today's Research Reports on Precision Drilling, Stella-Jones, Bird Construction and Savaria

09/21/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Precision Drilling Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PD.TO

Stella-Jones Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SJ.TO

Bird Construction Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BDT.TO

Savaria Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SIS.TO

Precision Drilling?s stock moved 0.2% lower Thursday, to close the day at $4.87. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,625,554 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1,482,671 shares. In the last year, Precision Drilling's shares have traded in a range of 2.89 - 5.33. The share price has gained 68.51% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.86 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $4.42. Shares of Precision Drilling have gained approximately 27.82 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Precision Drilling Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PD.TO

On Thursday, shares of Stella-Jones recorded a trading volume of 108,537 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 139,603 shares. The stock ended the day 0.43% lower at $44.37. The share price has fallen 15.03% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 42.90 - 52.22. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $44.68 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $46.00. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 18.73. Shares of Stella-Jones have fallen approximately 12.14 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Stella-Jones Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SJ.TO

Bird Construction?s stock moved 0.67% higher Thursday, to close the day at $7.49. The stock recorded a trading volume of 42,750 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 72,382 shares. In the last year, Bird Construction Inc.'s shares have traded in a range of 7.10 - 10.40. The share price has gained 5.49% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $7.78 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $7.95. Shares of Bird Construction have fallen approximately 26.13 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Bird Construction Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BDT.TO

On Thursday, shares of Savaria recorded a trading volume of 473,248 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 116,025 shares. The stock ended the day 3.82% higher at $20.64. The share price has fallen 1.48% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 13.63 - 20.95. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $18.57 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $17.27. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 38.65. Shares of Savaria have gained approximately 11.15 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Savaria Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SIS.TO

Our Actionable Research on Precision Drilling Corporation (TSX:PD.TO), Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ.TO), Bird Construction Inc. (TSX:BDT.TO) and Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

https://www.accesswire.com/512348/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Precision-Drilling-Stella-Jones-Bird-Construction-and-Savaria
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC 0.67% 7.49 Delayed Quote.-26.13%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION -0.20% 4.87 Delayed Quote.27.82%
SAVARIA CORPORATION 3.82% 20.64 Delayed Quote.13.28%
STELLA-JONES INC -0.43% 44.37 Delayed Quote.-12.14%

© Accesswire 2018
