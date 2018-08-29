Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Today's Research Reports on ShaMaran Petroleum, Jericho Oil, Baytex Energy and Corridor Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SNM.V

Jericho Oil Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=JCO.V

Baytex Energy Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BTE.TO

Corridor Resources Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CDH.TO

ShaMaran Petroleum's stock jumped 8.33% Tuesday, to close the day at $0.13. The stock recorded a trading volume of 57,836 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 129,506 shares. In the last year, ShaMaran Petroleum's shares have traded in a range of 0.06 - 0.15. The share price has gained 116.67% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.13 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $0.09. Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 43.33. Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum have gained approximately 85.71 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's ShaMaran Petroleum Corp Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SNM.V

On Tuesday, shares of Jericho Oil recorded a trading volume of 8,000 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 27,803 shares. The stock ended the day 5.66% higher at 0.56. The stock is currently trading 31.71% below its 52-week high with a 52-week trading range of 0.50 - 0.82. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.66 is at its 200-day moving average of $0.66. Shares of Jericho Oil have fallen approximately 31.71 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Jericho Oil Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=JCO.V

Baytex Energy's stock moved 2.78% lower Tuesday, to close the day at $4.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4,319,978 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 4,848,029 shares. In the last year, Baytex Energy's shares have traded in a range of 2.89 - 6.23. The share price has gained 44.98% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.20 is below its 200-day moving average of $4.39. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 82.16. Shares of Baytex Energy have gained approximately 11.14 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Baytex Energy Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BTE.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Corridor Resources recorded a trading volume of 3,250 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 52,515 shares. The stock ended the day flat at 0.68. The share price has gained 17.24% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 0.58 - 1.25. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.66 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.71. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 4.69. Shares of Corridor Resources have gained approximately 11.48 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Corridor Resources Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CDH.TO

Our Actionable Research on ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (TSXV:SNM.V) and Jericho Oil Corporation (TSXV:JCO.V) and Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE.TO) and Corridor Resources Inc. (TSX:CDH.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP -2.78% 4.19 Delayed Quote.11.14%
CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC. 0.00% 0.68 Delayed Quote.11.48%
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP --End-of-day quote.

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pTV : Technological difference triggers QLED, OLED war …Consumers divided
AQ
02:52pCRH : Commences Phase 2 of Share Buyback Programme
PU
02:52pEATON : to Participate in the JP Morgan Annual U.S. “All Stars” Conference
PU
02:52pHIGH-PROFILE EVENTS AT BARNES & NOBLE IN SEPTEMBER : Sally Field, Neil Patrick Harris, Hank Green, John Kerry, and Many More Big Names 08/29/2018
PU
02:52pGlobal Automotive HD Maps Market 2018-2022 | Passenger Cars Segment Dominates the Market | Technavio
BU
02:51pAT&T : Lookouts rebound slightly at AT&T turnstiles
AQ
02:51pVIRTUALARMOUR INTL : Reports Q2 2018 Results; Managed and Professional Services Revenue Up 78
AQ
02:51pGlobal Lithography Systems Market 2018-2022 | IDMs Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio
BU
02:51pAVNET : Expands Share Repurchase Authorization by $500 Million; Increases Dividend by 5.3% to $0.20 per Share
BU
02:51pSHANER HOTELS : Announces Opening of 123-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Harrisburg
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
2GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
3BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static departm..
4U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
5LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.