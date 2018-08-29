Today's Research Reports on ShaMaran Petroleum, Jericho Oil, Baytex Energy and Corridor Resources

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SNM.V

Jericho Oil Corporation

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=JCO.V

Baytex Energy Corp.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BTE.TO

Corridor Resources Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CDH.TO

ShaMaran Petroleum's stock jumped 8.33% Tuesday, to close the day at $0.13. The stock recorded a trading volume of 57,836 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 129,506 shares. In the last year, ShaMaran Petroleum's shares have traded in a range of 0.06 - 0.15. The share price has gained 116.67% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.13 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $0.09. Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 43.33. Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum have gained approximately 85.71 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's ShaMaran Petroleum Corp Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SNM.V

On Tuesday, shares of Jericho Oil recorded a trading volume of 8,000 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 27,803 shares. The stock ended the day 5.66% higher at 0.56. The stock is currently trading 31.71% below its 52-week high with a 52-week trading range of 0.50 - 0.82. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.66 is at its 200-day moving average of $0.66. Shares of Jericho Oil have fallen approximately 31.71 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Jericho Oil Corporation Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=JCO.V

Baytex Energy's stock moved 2.78% lower Tuesday, to close the day at $4.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4,319,978 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 4,848,029 shares. In the last year, Baytex Energy's shares have traded in a range of 2.89 - 6.23. The share price has gained 44.98% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.20 is below its 200-day moving average of $4.39. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 82.16. Shares of Baytex Energy have gained approximately 11.14 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Baytex Energy Corp. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BTE.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Corridor Resources recorded a trading volume of 3,250 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 52,515 shares. The stock ended the day flat at 0.68. The share price has gained 17.24% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 0.58 - 1.25. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.66 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.71. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 4.69. Shares of Corridor Resources have gained approximately 11.48 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Corridor Resources Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CDH.TO

Our Actionable Research on ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (TSXV:SNM.V) and Jericho Oil Corporation (TSXV:JCO.V) and Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE.TO) and Corridor Resources Inc. (TSX:CDH.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com