NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / AMC shares were up modestly in the green yesterday. It was reported on Wednesday that China's Dalian Wanda is looking to sell some of its majority stake in the company. Shares of Helios and Matheson also saw a pop, closing up over 10%. The majority owner of MoviePass had no significant news for the gains.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares were up a modest 0.26% at the close on Wednesday on about 4 million shares traded. The stock hit a brand new high of $20.45 after Wall Street learned that the company's largest shareholder, Dalian Wanda, is looking to cut its stake in the company. The move is a result of chinese regulators pressuring companies like Dalian Wanda to reduce overseas holdings. According to sources who spoke to Reuters, Dalian Wanda, which belongs to Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, is looking to sell some of its 60% stake back to AMC, but wants to control after any potential deal. The sources said that Wanda is looking at a deal where AMC would borrow hundreds of millions of dollars through a convertible bond in order to use the money to buy back some of the company's stake. It was back in 2012 that the conglomerate had purchased a majority stake in the movie theater company for $2.6 billion.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares closed up 10.42% on about 175 million shares traded yesterday. Trading volume was colossal compared to the stock's usual trading volume of just around 60 million shares. The majority owner of MoviePass has been on an up and down rollercoaster in recent months but has shed a lot of its share price. There was no news to explain the pop yesterday but it was last week that MoviePass's CEO, Ten Farnsworth, was on Fox Business answering questions and discussed the state of the company's finances. While many on Wall Street have been concerned about MoviePass's future, Farnsworth is optimistic. According to the CEO, restricting MoviePass members to seeing no more than three movies a month, and restricting the selection of movies that can be seen, as well as limiting the showtimes available, is now "in the best position we've been in in a while." He also said, "We're not done changing the plans of giving the consumers better options."

