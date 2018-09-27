NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / Separate positive developments sent shares of biotech stocks Aldeyra Therapeutics and Alexion Pharmaceuticals higher on Wednesday. It was encouraging phase 2b trial results from Aldeyra and acquisition news from Alexion Pharmaceuticals that had traders cheering.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. shares were up nearly 35% at the close yesterday on colossal trading volume compared to usual. The stock traded a little over 21 million shares compared to an average trading volume of just around 97,000 shares. The stock also hit a new high of $16.70 after the company reported that it experienced positive results from its Phase 2b trial of its ocular drug reproxalap for patients who suffer from dry eye disease. According to the results, patients who get a 0.25% concentration of reproxalap experienced significant reductions in the Four-Symptom Ocular Dryness score, as well as the Overall Ocular Discomfort Symptom score. ?The addition of dry eye disease to our late-stage clinical portfolio, which includes Phase 3 clinical trials in allergic conjunctivitis and noninfectious anterior uveitis, highlights the potential of reproxalap as a highly differentiated and novel ophthalmic therapy,? said Aldeyra CEO Todd Brady. In a separate new, the company also announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, 5,250,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares closed up a little over 5% on Wednesday on nearly 4 million shares traded. The drug maker announced yesterday that it will acquire Boston-based autoimmune disease biotech Syntimmune Inc. in a deal worth up to $1.2 billion. Syntimmune is developing antibody therapeutics targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). SYNT001 ? a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits the interaction of FcRn with Immunoglobulin G (IgG) and IgG immune complexes ? has the potential to improve treatment in a number of rare IgG-mediated diseases according to Alexion's press release. Under the terms of the agreement, Alexion will acquire Syntimmune for an upfront payment of $400 million, with the potential for additional milestone-dependent payments of up to $800 million, for a total value of up to $1.2 billion. Chief Executive Officer of Alexion, Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D., stated, "Targeting FcRn holds great promise in transforming the treatment of IgG-mediated diseases. SYNT001 has successfully demonstrated proof of mechanism ? the ability to rapidly lower IgG levels ? in early clinical studies and has the potential to treat a number of rare IgG-mediated diseases. The acquisition of Syntimmune represents a critical step in rebuilding Alexion?s pipeline and further diversifying the company?s clinical-stage rare disease portfolio. It offers a strong strategic fit with Alexion?s existing rare disease franchises and provides the opportunity to transform patient care in diseases like warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, where SYNT001 is the first, and currently the only, anti-FcRn therapy in clinical development.?

