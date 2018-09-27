NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / Spetember 27, 2018 / Alphabet Inc.'s Google was among several companies at the Senate hearing on data privacy on Wednesday. Executives outlined what they want out of any new US regulatory proposal. Google's chief privacy officer Keith Enright was also grilled over a project the company reportedly has called Project Dragonfly. Shares of IBM saw a bump in share price after a UBS analyst upgrade and price target increase.

Alphabet Inc. shares were in the green yesterday but very modestly with just a 0.01% increase. Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google, and it was on Wednesday that Google's Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright read from a prepared statement to the Senate over data privacy. In his statement, he apologized and explained improvements the company is making in its privacy frameworks. The company was also grilled over a project it has called Project Dragonfly. Enright didn't disclose any details on the project which is reported to be a search product the company is developing for China. "I need to be clear for the record that my understanding is that we are not close to launching a search product in China," Enright said. "And whether we eventually could or would remains unclear."

International Business Machines Corporation shares closed up 1.81% on about 7.4 million shares traded on Wednesday. The stock saw a lift after receiving a "buy" rating from a UBS analyst with a $180 price target. UBS analyst John Roy, upgraded the stock from "neutral" to "buy" and raised his price target from $160. According to Roy, IBM will generate earnings above expectations next year. He wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday, "We think sustainable growth for IBM is on the horizon. The mainframe cycle will be ending and the FX headwinds are likely to hurt the top-line optics, but we believe this is priced in. IBM is operating better but we believe the multiple could expand as it beats expectations on Analytics and Cloud." The analyst projects that IBM will generate 2019 earnings per share of $14.25 versus the $14.04 Wall Street consensus.

