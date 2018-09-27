Log in
Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Alphabet and IBM

09/27/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / Spetember 27, 2018 / Alphabet Inc.'s Google was among several companies at the Senate hearing on data privacy on Wednesday. Executives outlined what they want out of any new US regulatory proposal. Google's chief privacy officer Keith Enright was also grilled over a project the company reportedly has called Project Dragonfly. Shares of IBM saw a bump in share price after a UBS analyst upgrade and price target increase.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Alphabet Inc.
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=GOOGL

International Business Machines Corporation
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=IBM

Alphabet Inc. shares were in the green yesterday but very modestly with just a 0.01% increase. Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google, and it was on Wednesday that Google's Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright read from a prepared statement to the Senate over data privacy. In his statement, he apologized and explained improvements the company is making in its privacy frameworks. The company was also grilled over a project it has called Project Dragonfly. Enright didn't disclose any details on the project which is reported to be a search product the company is developing for China. "I need to be clear for the record that my understanding is that we are not close to launching a search product in China," Enright said. "And whether we eventually could or would remains unclear."

Access RDI?s Alphabet Inc. Research Report at:
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=GOOGL

International Business Machines Corporation shares closed up 1.81% on about 7.4 million shares traded on Wednesday. The stock saw a lift after receiving a "buy" rating from a UBS analyst with a $180 price target. UBS analyst John Roy, upgraded the stock from "neutral" to "buy" and raised his price target from $160. According to Roy, IBM will generate earnings above expectations next year. He wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday, "We think sustainable growth for IBM is on the horizon. The mainframe cycle will be ending and the FX headwinds are likely to hurt the top-line optics, but we believe this is priced in. IBM is operating better but we believe the multiple could expand as it beats expectations on Analytics and Cloud." The analyst projects that IBM will generate 2019 earnings per share of $14.25 versus the $14.04 Wall Street consensus.

Access RDI?s International Business Machines Corporation Research Report at:
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=IBM

Our Actionable Research on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.01% 1194.06 Delayed Quote.11.27%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 1.81% 151.61 Delayed Quote.-2.21%

© Accesswire 2018
