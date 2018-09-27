NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / Amazon shares were modestly in the green on Wednesday. The company is expected to open a store in New York on Thursday that will sell items with a rating of 4 stars or above on its actual website. Shares of Walmart were modestly in the red on minimal news. Flipkart of India, which Walmart acquired this year, has penned a deal to acquire Israel-based Upstream Commerce.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Amazon.com, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AMZN

Walmart Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WMT

Amazon.com, Inc. shares were up a very modestly by 0.02% yesterday on mediocre trading volume. The ecommerce giant has had several positive developments recently. The company has expanded its grocery delivery service from its Whole Foods stores to more cities across the United States to now include Milwaukee, Omaha, Detroit, Jacksonville, Madison, Orlando, St. Louis, Ann Arbor, Tampa, Tulsa, and more areas around New York City and Seattle. Through Amazon's Prime Now service, shoppers will be able to have their Whole Foods Market orders delivered to their homes. A separate grocery pickup service that launched in August, is now being rolled-out to Fort Worth, Kennesaw, Richmond, Sacramento and Virginia Beach with the company having more plans for expanding. Amazon had revealed in a blog post that later this week it will be opening a new store that sells items from its website rated 4 stars or above. The store is set to open today in New York's SoHo neighborhood, on 72 Spring Street. Amazon Prime members will pay "the Amazon.com price" when they shop there and according to a spokeswoman, the store is a permanent location.

Access RDI?s Amazon.com, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AMZN

Walmart Inc. shares were down 0.54% at the close on Wednesday on nearly 6 million shares traded. Flipkart, India's e-commerce market leader, which Walmart just recently acquired for $16 billion, has signed a deal to acquire Upstream Commerce, an Israeli start-up. Upstream Commerce's cloud-based technology services customers that include Nestle Purina Petcare Co., Petco Animal Supplies Inc., and Lowe's Co. The company's official statement claims, "The acquisition is in line with Flipkart's vision to solve e-commerce challenges through technology innovations- both through in house efforts as well as inorganic route, and will help provide wider selection and better pricing for Flipkart customers." The company's CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy stated, "In the past decade, Flipkart has not only pushed for e-commerce growth in India but has also solved quintessential Indian problems through technology innovations and we will continue to be aggressive in building and getting global tech to solve for some of the hardest e-commerce problems. With the Upstream acquisition, we will now have tech and talent presence across Asia, US and Israel, some of the key global hubs for innovation. The team at Upstream Commerce is highly talented and as we welcome them to Flipkart we are also looking forward to making Israel one of our excellence centers to do cutting edge data science work."

Access RDI?s Walmart Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WMT

Our Actionable Research on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com