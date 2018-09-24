Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: American Airlines and Delta Airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were two airlines among several to increase their prices for baggage fees this year. Both stocks saw modest gains in Friday's trading session.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

American Airlines Group Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AAL

Delta Air Lines, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DAL

American Airlines Group Inc. shares were up a little over 4% at the close on Friday with about 10.7 million shares traded. The airline recently announced that its baggage fees have increased by $5 per bag. The company's AAdvantage members will still have the privilege of being eligible for free checked bags however. Several lawmakers were seeking to add a regulatory provision for federal officials to evaluate the fees with the Federal Aviation Administration. It was over the weekend that bipartisan congressional legislation dropped plans to mandate "reasonable and proportional" baggage and change fees, but included other new passenger protections. The new bill acquires the FAA to set minimum dimensions for passenger seats, which includes legroom and width. It also prohibits airlines from involuntarily removing passengers from flights after they?ve cleared the boarding gate.

Access RDI?s American Airlines Group Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AAL

Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares were up 2.55% on nearly 12 million shares traded. Airline stocks were seeing big gains on Friday as they try to push back against higher fuel costs. Delta Air Lines along with American Airlines committed to new checked baggage fees. The airlines follow the moves of JetBlue Airways who was the first major U.S. carrier to announce higher fees on checked luggage last month. United Airlines then quickly upped its own baggage fee and matched JetBlue's price for a second checked bag. Both Delta and American Airlines upped their baggage fees by $5 with American Airlines being the last this past Thursday. Separately, over the weekend, a Delta Air Lines plane flying from Shanghai to Seattle had to make an emergency landing. Delta Flight 588, a Boeing 767-300ER, landed at Narita, a company service representative had said, without elaborating on the checks or giving further details.

Access RDI?s Delta Air Lines, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DAL

Our Actionable Research on American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 4.08% 43.6 Delayed Quote.-16.20%
DELTA AIR LINES 2.55% 59.61 Delayed Quote.6.45%

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pMEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC : . Announces Filing of Final Prospectus For Its C$75 Million Bought Deal Financing
AQ
02:24pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Lonmin Plc
PU
02:24pEVE & CO INC : luded in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF
AQ
02:23pCANAL SHIPPING AGENCIES : OGM ratifies shareholders dividends
AQ
02:22pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1714 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02:22pPINDUODUO INC : Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Announced by Shareholders Foundation
AC
02:22pGlobal Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2018-2022 | Rising Construction Activities Drive Growth | Technavio
BU
02:21pSIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:21pToday's Research Reports on AGT Food and Ingredients, Spin Master, BRP and Aimia
AC
02:20pMARRET RESOURCE CORP. : Provides Update on Aequitas NEO Exchange Listing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ
3COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas disc..
5DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook for the current fi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.