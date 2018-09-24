NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were two airlines among several to increase their prices for baggage fees this year. Both stocks saw modest gains in Friday's trading session.

American Airlines Group Inc. shares were up a little over 4% at the close on Friday with about 10.7 million shares traded. The airline recently announced that its baggage fees have increased by $5 per bag. The company's AAdvantage members will still have the privilege of being eligible for free checked bags however. Several lawmakers were seeking to add a regulatory provision for federal officials to evaluate the fees with the Federal Aviation Administration. It was over the weekend that bipartisan congressional legislation dropped plans to mandate "reasonable and proportional" baggage and change fees, but included other new passenger protections. The new bill acquires the FAA to set minimum dimensions for passenger seats, which includes legroom and width. It also prohibits airlines from involuntarily removing passengers from flights after they?ve cleared the boarding gate.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares were up 2.55% on nearly 12 million shares traded. Airline stocks were seeing big gains on Friday as they try to push back against higher fuel costs. Delta Air Lines along with American Airlines committed to new checked baggage fees. The airlines follow the moves of JetBlue Airways who was the first major U.S. carrier to announce higher fees on checked luggage last month. United Airlines then quickly upped its own baggage fee and matched JetBlue's price for a second checked bag. Both Delta and American Airlines upped their baggage fees by $5 with American Airlines being the last this past Thursday. Separately, over the weekend, a Delta Air Lines plane flying from Shanghai to Seattle had to make an emergency landing. Delta Flight 588, a Boeing 767-300ER, landed at Narita, a company service representative had said, without elaborating on the checks or giving further details.

