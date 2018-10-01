NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / Shares of Altimmune were collapsing in Friday?s session as the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering. Shares of Aytu Biosciences were seeing gains of over 13% despite any significant news.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Aytu BioScience, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AYTU

Altimmune, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ALT

Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares were up 13.11% on Friday on nearly 2.8 million shares traded. There was no news to explain the share price jump but last month the specialty pharmaceutical company announced the publication of a clinical trial update in the journal European Urology Focus on the effects of Natesto® on reproductive hormones and semen parameters. This study is being conducted at the University of Miami's Department of Urology, and Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, the Director of Reproductive Urology, is the study's principal investigator. According to the company's press release, after three months and six months of Natesto therapy, there were no statistically significant changes in sperm concentration, sperm motility, and total motile sperm count from baseline. CEO Josh Disbrow stated, "We believe the implications of these early study results are far-reaching in potentially establishing a new clinical approach for treating younger men, and potentially any men, who wish to preserve their fertility and gonadotropin function while being treated for hypogonadism. This study could prove to further distinguish Natesto from other testosterone treatments as more results are reported. We appreciate Dr. Ramasamy's leadership in this potentially paradigm-shifting study, and we look forward to observing additional results as they are available."

Access RDI?s Aytu BioScience, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AYTU

Altimmune, Inc. shares were down almost 50% at the close on Friday on tremendous trading volume of about 3.4 million shares. Average trading volume for the stock is only around 201,000 shares. The clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company announced on Friday the pricing of an underwritten public offering of common units and pre-funded units for a combined total of 2,400,000 units, with each common unit being sold at a public offering price of $5.00 and consists of a share of its common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.00. Expected gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $12 million before the underwriting discount and offering expenses payable by Altimmune. Earlier last month shares of the stock skyrocketed after the company announced that its intranasal egg-free flu vaccine medication NasoVax yielded positive data from its Phase 2a study. The company also recently completed a 1:30 reverse split of its common shares.

Access RDI?s Altimmune, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ALT

Our Actionable Research on Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) and Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com