NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Best Buy share were down almost 5% in Tuesday trading despite reporting better than expected results. Shares of Apple were trading modestly up as the company is gearing up for biggest i-phone launch in 4 years.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Best Buy Co., Inc.

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=BBY

Apple Inc.

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=AAPL

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. closed down 5.01 percent to $77.57 per share on Tuesday after the retailer released second quarter earnings ended on August 04, 2018. The company reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.86, compared to $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.91, 8 cents higher than street's expectations. Revenue was reported at $9.38 billion, higher than the street's expectation of $9.28 billion. Traders were disappointed as the outlook for the third quarter came in shy of the street's expectation. For the full year, Best Buy is expecting same-store sales to climb as much as 4.5% versus original guidance of flat to growth of 2.0%. The company expects EPS to range between $4.95 to $5.10, higher than the prior range of $4.80 to $5.00 a share. Best Buy's chairman and CEO, Hubert Joly said, "We are happy to report strong top- and bottom-line results for the second quarter that exceeded our expectations. Our comparable sales growth was helped by the favorable environment in which we operate and driven by how customers are responding to the unique and elevated experience we are building. We are particularly encouraged with the continued progress of our Net Promoter Scores and our continued market share gains. We are excited about the progress we are making on the implementation of our Best Buy 2020 strategy and the opportunities in front of us."

Access RDI's Best Buy Co., Inc. Research Report at:

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=BBY

Shares of Apple Inc. closed up 0.81 percent, settling at $219.70 a share on Tuesday. The tech giant is gearing up for biggest i-phone launch in 4 years. The company is expected to introduce a trio of new iPhones: a 5.8-inch OLED model, a 6.5-inch OLED model, and a 6.1-inch LCD model. At the end of last month, the company reported financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended June 30, 2018 and provided guidance for fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. The company posted revenue of $53.3 billion, which was not only a 17% growth yoy but was also higher than the street's expectation of $52.3 billion. The company reported earnings per diluted share of $2.34, an increase of 40% to previous year of the same quarter. Analysts' were expecting an EPS of $2.16. Apple provided guidance for fiscal 2018 fourth quarter with a revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion, a gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent and operating expenses between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion. According to Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO, "Our strong business performance drove revenue growth in each of our geographic segments, net income of $11.5 billion, and operating cash flow of $14.5 billion." She further added, "We returned almost $25 billion to investors through our capital return program during the quarter, including $20 billion in share repurchases."

Access RDI's Apple Inc. Research Report at:

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=AAPL

Our Actionable Research on Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE :BBY ) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com