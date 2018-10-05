NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / CBS Corporation was in the green modestly on Thursday despite headlines revealing that one of its executives had been put on leave for alleged homophobic and sexual language. Shares of Helios and Matheson were tumbling and giving back many of the gains the stock saw on Wednesday after the company revealed it had secured over $60 million in new funding.

CBS Corporation shares were up a modest 0.20% yesterday on lackluster trading volume. It was announced this week that the senior vice president of talent for CBS Television Studios Vincent "Vinnie" Favale was put on leave as the studio investigates allegations of inappropriate language. According to a CNN report, the company has spoken with multiple current and former CBS employees who described instances between 2015 and 2018 where Favale allegedly made sexual, homophobic and derogatory comments. A former female CBS executive told CNN that Favale said "he got four erections while watching Jennifer Hudson rehearse." Favale has denied the allegations. CBS released the following statement, "The comments reported in this story are offensive and not consistent with the standards we expect from our executives or the culture we want at CBS. The network investigated a complaint for inappropriate language that was received in January 2016, and corrective action was taken. However, since concerned voices are speaking up nearly three years later, additional review is warranted. Mr. Favale has been placed on leave while we look into this situation further."

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares were down nearly 42.5% on about 661 million shares traded on Thursday. Trading volume was tremendous compared to the stock's average trading volume of just under 98 million shares. The struggling stock saw gains on Wednesday when Bloomberg quoted Helios and Matheson CEO Ted Farnsworth as saying that Helios had secured "$65 million in new funding last month." It was reported that the company has secured funding with TechCrunch, but the company won?t go into any additional details regarding what it plans to do with the money. Farnsworth stated, "We?re still here, and we?re not going anywhere,? to The Wrap. ?We?re doing M&A, we?re looking at all kinds of acquisitions at any given time and we?ll grow the company that way and I think you?ll see over the next few weeks.? Shares of the MoviePass owner quadrupled in price, from $0.01 per share to $0.04 on Wednesday on the news. However, the Company clarified on Thursday that the funding wasn?t exactly ?new? which resulted in the stock giving up almost half of its Wednesday?s gains. The Company clarified, part of the funding came from debt agreements the company struck months ago. The other part came from selling shares it had already disclosed that it had issued.

