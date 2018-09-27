NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / Shares of KB Home were in the red while Canada Goose saw green as both companies received bullish analyst notes this week. KB Home also reported its 3rd quarter results on Tuesday after the close. Canada Goose has been given a ?buy? rating by D.A. Davidson while KB Home has been given a ?market outperform? rating by JMP Securities.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GOOS

KB Home

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=KBH

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares were up almost 10% yesterday on nearly 4 million shares traded. The high end Toronto-based coat retailer saw its shares pop after D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a "buy" rating on the stock. Shares of Canada Goose have more than doubled this year and more than two thirds of the analysts covering the company have a buy or equivalent rating. D.A. Davidson analyst John Morris, said in a note to clients that Canada Goose could reach more than $1.5 billion in revenue in five years. That is 3x the sales of $588 million that analyst expect at the end of this fiscal in March 2019. ?The company will begin pulling multiple levers to accelerate results over the next couple of years,? Morris wrote in note. According to Morris, Canada Goose is ?becoming a more 3-season company through expansion into lighter-weight jackets, sweaters, base layers, and accessories.?

Access RDI?s Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GOOS

KB Home closed down a little over 3% on Wednesday with about 11.1 million shares traded. Average trading volume for the stock is just around 1.8 million shares. The drop was despite some positive news on the stock. KB Home reported third-quarter results on Tuesday after the close with upbeat earnings. The company reported diluted earnings per share of 87 cents while analysts were waiting for just 77 cents. The company said it earned $87.5 million, or 87 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $50.2 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue also jumped 7% to $1.2 billion, from $1.1 billion a year ago. Analysts were waiting for a higher revenue of $1.3 billion. Chief Executive Jeffrey Mezger stated, "Our core homebuilding business continued to perform very well, as healthy demand in our served markets and effective execution on our distinctive customer-centric operating model drove revenue expansion, a 190-basis point improvement in operating margin, and a meaningful increase in net income." After the result, analyst Peter Martin of JMP Securities, upgraded KB Home from "market perform" to "market outperform" and set a $30 price target. According to the analyst, KB Home sales are undervalued. ?KBH acquired 2,100 lots in Jacksonville, Florida across 17 communities," said Martin. He further added, "Eight are open today and nine will open over the next 18-21 months, making it the fourth-largest builder in this market based on deliveries. We really like this deal and believe the Jacksonville market is a great long term market for KBH."

Access RDI?s KB Home Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=KBH

Our Actionable Research on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) and KB Home (NYSE: KBH) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com