NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Biotech stocks Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Aytu BiosScience were both roaring on Thursday. Shares of Corbus exploded on the news that it has expanded its target indications by adding over 600 compounds that are focused on the endocannabinoid system from Jenrin Discovery. Aytu BioScience didn?t have any news yesterday but earlier in the week provided a clinical trial update.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CRBP

Aytu BioScience, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AYTU

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. shares closed up almost 54% on Thursday on nearly 18 million shares traded. A big jump from the stock's average trading volume of around 700,000 shares. The stock price explosion came after the company announced that it has signed a deal with Jenrin Discovery LLC for exclusive worldwide rights to develop and market drugs based on more than 600 compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system. The pipeline includes CRB-4001, Jenrin?s 2nd generation, peripherally-restricted, CB1 inverse agonist targeting liver, lung, heart and kidney fibrotic diseases. The current portfolio for CRB-4001 includes multiple issued and pending patents. CEO of Corbus, Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., remarked, "Securing this extensive portfolio of endocannabinoid system-targeting compounds strongly complements our existing Phase 3 lead drug lenabasum. Our now expanded pipeline is built on robust underlying science based on the endocannabinoid system as a master regulator of inflammation and fibrosis in the body. This transaction is a logical next step in our vision to be a leader in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by targeting the endocannabinoid system with what we believe is one of the industry?s most innovative pipelines. Plans are underway to advance one of the pipeline candidates, CRB-4001, into a Phase 1 safety study before commencing a National Institutes of Health (?NIH?)-funded first-in-patient Phase 2 study.?

Access RDI?s Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CRBP

Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares were up a little over 13% at the close on Thursday on trading volume heavier than usual. The stock traded nearly 1.7 million shares compared to an average trading volume of just around 100,000 shares. There was no significant news yesterday but recently the specialty pharmaceutical company announced the publication of a clinical trial update in the journal European Urology Focus on the effects of Natesto® on reproductive hormones and semen parameters. The study is being conducted at the University of Miami's Department of Urology, and Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, the Director of Reproductive Urology, is the study's principal investigator. The data provided is on 5 of 23 currently enrolled subjects through six months of the Natesto treatment. After both three months and six months of Natesto therapy, there were no statistically significant changes in sperm concentration, sperm motility, and total motile sperm count from baseline. Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy remarked, "About two million men in the US with low testosterone are young and interested in maintaining their fertility. The current options to increase testosterone and simultaneously maintain sperm production are not FDA-approved and therefore need to be used off-label. The initial results from the trial with Natesto are exciting, and we are optimistic that the final results will be similar to the preliminary data."

Access RDI?s Aytu BioScience, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AYTU

Our Actionable Research on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) and Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

https://www.accesswire.com/512356/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Stocks-to-Watch-Corbus-Pharmaceuticals-and-Aytu-Bioscience