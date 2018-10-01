NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / Marijuana stocks Cronos Group and Scotts Miracle-Gro were both in the green on Friday despite no news from either company. Shares of pot stocks have been on a rampage in recent weeks due to several positive developments including the most recent move by the DEA of rescheduling CBD medication.

Cronos Group Inc.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Cronos Group Inc. shares were up 1.65% on Friday on nearly 11 million shares traded. There was no significant news from the marijuana company but in September 1st week, it and Ginkgo announced a deal to produce cannabinoids. ?Cronos Group is building the world?s most innovative cannabinoid platform,? Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group, remarked. ?The potential uses of cannabinoids are vast, but the key to successfully bringing cannabinoid-based products to market is in creating a reliable, consistent, and scalable production of a full spectrum of cannabinoids, not just THC and CBD. We are thrilled to partner with Ginkgo; their biological engineering capabilities and disruptive technology platform are unrivaled. Together we can revolutionize the cannabis industry. ?CEO of Ginkgo, Jason Kelly, added, ?Legal cannabis is a multibillion-dollar industry with no signs of slowing down, but providers will need to innovate to keep up with demand for better products, including those taking advantage of rare and difficult to extract cannabinoids.?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares were up a modest 0.92% on Friday on around 362,000 shares traded. The company did not have any specific news but its partner Flowr Corp. had made its trading debut last week. Flowr Corp. had tripled in its trading price last Wednesday when it was listed on Toronto?s TSX Venture Exchange through a reverse takeover. The company is being backed by Scotts Miracle-Gro company and has built a 50,000-square-foot research facility in British Columbia, which will be used by Scotts subsidiary Hawthorne Gardening Co. to test its lights and nutrients on cannabis. Shares of Flowr Corp. hit as high as C$7.30 in early trading Wednesday, up 181 percent from the C$2.60 subscription price of an oversubscribed offering that raised C$36 million earlier this month.

